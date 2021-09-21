MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nifty Moon Cycle – Will it push prices higher again?

A move above 17,650 can push prices higher towards possibly 18,000 mark but it is important to that support near 17,350 remains intact.

Ashish Kyal
September 21, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Anant Raj Global | JMVD Financial Advisors LLP sold 25,55,783 equity shares in the company at Rs 44.8 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Anant Raj Global | JMVD Financial Advisors LLP sold 25,55,783 equity shares in the company at Rs 44.8 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lunar Cycles are well known for various reasons but we are extending that study to stock market and Nifty.

It is widely known that on Pournima or Full Moon days there is natural up thrust of energy. This also results into a high tide in the ocean. Not only is that but it also impacts the human behaviour in a way that amplifies the social mood.

Now what it has to do with stock market?

See the below chart of Nifty with the full moon being marked

Nifty daily chart:

Close

Related stories

Capture

Cyclical analysis: Above chart clearly showcase that almost on all the occasions post the Full moon or Pournima, Nifty has continued to move in the upward direction.

Most of the dips or consolidation also occurred during the period between the new moon and the full moon. (The empty circle above the chart is No Moon or New moon and the highlighted circle below the chart is full moon).

Also this study is working extremely well as the overall trend is on the upside or markets are driven by positive social mood and the same gets amplified post every full moon cycle.

We are not trying to do any pseudo-science but identifying the repeatable patterns that provide trader with opportunity that can be exploited to trade probability in favour.

It will be interesting to see that with the Full moon now due and prices near the channel support if markets can start finding positive thrust over next two days and repeat the history again! Interesting, Isn’t it!

A move above 17,650 can push prices higher towards possibly 18,000 mark but it is important to that support near 17,350 remains intact.

The author is founder of WavesStrategy.com and Ashish Kyal Trading Gurukul

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Ashish Kyal is Founder of wavesstrategy.com and Trading Gurukul. Follow on Twitter @kyalashish and YouTube channel @kyalashish
Tags: #Expert Columns
first published: Sep 21, 2021 08:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.