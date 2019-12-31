App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 09:02 PM IST

Morgan Stanley offloads shares worth Rs 10.5 crore of Prince Pipes

Anirudh Damani bought 3 lakh shares of Simplex Infrastructures at Rs 33.65 per share while Vistra ITCL (India) sold 1,20,82,580 shares of Sintex Industries at Rs 0.87 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold more than 6 lakh shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings on December 31, as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte offloaded 0.60 percent or 6,57,630 shares of the company at Rs 160.52 per share, which amounted to Rs 10.55 crore.

Among other bulk deals, Searce Cosourcing Services Private Limited bought 2,92,306 shares of Astron Paper Board Mill at Rs 40.04 per share, whereas Vijay Prakash Gupta sold 40,000 shares of Continental Seeds and Chemicals at Rs 28.2 per share.

Malav Ajitbhai Mehta purchased 7 lakh shares of Jump Networks at Rs 57 per share, whereas Sanjay Gupta sold 1.1 lakh shares of Sanco Industries at Rs 11.68 per share.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Prince Pipes and Fittings

