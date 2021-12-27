MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

More pain ahead? RBL Bank may get excluded from Nifty Bank in March 2022 review

RBL Bank | The NSE will announce the change in indexes in second half of February 2022 and the rebalancing of indexes will take place on the last day of March 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender RBL Bank may get excluded from the Nifty Bank index by National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its upcoming review due in March 2022, while Bank of Baroda could make an entry, according to a latest report by Edelweiss Securities.

The index change is expected to take place after the recent developments at the bank. On December 25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Yogesh Dayal as an additional director on RBL Bank's board and on the same day, Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and CEO, went on leave with immediate effect. Dayal is the chief general manager in charge of the department of communication.

Following the developments, the stock tumbled for the second consecutive session on December 27.

It cracked 24.7 percent intraday today, and fell 2.83 percent in the previous session.  Shares of the lender finally settled at Rs 140.95, down 18.48 percent on the NSE on Monday.

Also readRBL Bank shares hit 52-week low post RBI action; what should investors do?

Close

Related stories

"RBL Bank could get excluded from Nifty Bank,"the Edelweiss report said.

"We continue to believe in the forthcoming Nifty Bank Review that Bank of Baroda holds a very strong chance of replacing RBL Bank," the brokerage added. Edelweiss will be coming up with final predictions on it in the first half of January 2022.

The NSE will announce the change in indexes in second half of February 2022 and the rebalancing of indexes will take place on the last day of March 2022.

Executive Director Rajeev Ahuja is appointed as the interim MD and CEO of RBL Bank, who on December 26, said the bank and its top management has the full support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and asset quality issues are addressed.

In a conference call with the media, he clarified and said, "The (recent) developments are not on account of asset quality, advances issues. The bank has the full support of the RBI."

RBI issued a statement on Monday, saying "RBL Bank is well capitalised and the financial position remains satisfactory. As per half yearly audited results, as on September 30, 2021, RBL has maintained a comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.33 percent and provision coverage ratio of 76.6 percent."

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank is 153 percent as on December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 percent, the central bank added.

Meanwhile, in the Nifty50 index, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises or Info Edge could replace Indian Oil Corporation in March next year, the report said further.

That apart, in the Nifty IT index, Persistent Systems could replace L&T Technology Services, as per the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Market Edge #Market news #RBL Bank
first published: Dec 27, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.