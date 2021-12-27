MARKET NEWS

English
RBI says RBL Bank well capitalised, financial position satisfactory

There is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports. The bank’s financial health remains stable, the RBI has said

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
December 27, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 27 said the financial health of RBL Bank remained stable and the private lender was well-capitalised.

"The Reserve Bank would like to state that the bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory," the RBI said in a statement.

As per half-yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 percent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 percent, the central bank said.

Tthe Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank was 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 percent, the RBI added.

The appointment of additional directors in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory / supervisory matters, the RBI said.

"As such, there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to speculative reports. The bank’s financial health remains stable," the RBI said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #RBL Bank
first published: Dec 27, 2021 12:54 pm

