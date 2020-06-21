'Millennials will deepen dimensions of sustainable investing in years to come'

In the past, every generation is seen adhering to certain principles of values while investing. Some generations had the motivation to invest but lacked money, while some generations had money to invest but lacked motivation.Let’s take a look at the desi definition of generations, their behavioural traits, risk preference, and their investment patterns closely.

Major world events have shaped the investment behaviour of each generation. The perception to look at future investment outlook, ability to manage volatility, getting access to information, defining financial goals, and view towards sustainable investing and so on differs significantly from one generation to another.

Interestingly, creating an inheritance for future generations is a striking common factor in investment preference in all generations prior to Generation Y or Gen Y or the Millennials.

It is, therefore, not just enough to pass on wealth to the next generation but also to align the wealth creation opportunity with the investment values that matter to the next generation.

Gen Y is the most media and technology savvy generation, which is rapidly shaping the values and principles of this generation. The Gen Y is realistic, conscious, and has integrated well with the global world.

The choices of this generation are influenced by domestic as well as international issues and therefore, they make responsible and value-based choices.

Several studies show that Gen Y is a super saver generation and start saving at an early age. Today’s millennials are going beyond money-making while choosing their investments.

The priority is towards investing in companies that provide solutions to the material world problems along with making monetary returns. The millennial activism is strongly influencing the investment preferences in favour of investing with values.

While assessing the investment avenues, the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues are at the top of the priority list for about 77 percent millennial investors. It is remarkably higher than the other generations.