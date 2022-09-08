English
    September 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: Sensex up 500 pts; Nifty around 17,760; Nifty Bank advances over 1%

    Stock Market Live Updates: All sectors are trading in the green led by IT, power, auto and financials. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.

    • September 08, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market At 10 AM

      Sensex is up 528.75 points or 0.90 percent at 59,557.66. Nifty has added 142.40 points or 0.81 percent at 17,766.80

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      Prabhudas Lilladher’s Medium Term Technical Pick

      BUY Oberoi Realty | Target: Rs 1125  | Stop Loss: Rs 990 

      The stock is in strong up trend and has recently given correction. The correction landed on the channel support and turned up

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      All sectoral indices trading in the green. Take a look

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      IndiGo Large Trade  | 1.4 cr shares (3.6% equity) worth Rs 2,704.5 cr change hands at an average of Rs 1,900 per share

      On Wednesday, Indigo said in a release that Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder, and his family are looking to sell a 2.8 percent stake in the firm through a block deal.

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Sensex opens higher 455.92 points or 0.77 percent at 59,484.83. Nifty gains 134.40 points or 0.76 percent at 17,758.80

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      Auto stocks in focus

      Total vehicle retail for the month of August 2022 saw a growth of 8 percent YoY. 2-wheeler sales up by 8.5 percent at 10,74,266. 3-wheeler sales jump 83 percent YoY to 56,313, as per data released by FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association)

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      CreditSights finds calculation errors in making debt report for two Adani firms

      After calling the $200 bn Adani Group "deeply overleveraged", Fitch Group's debt research unit CreditSights said it had made calculation errors in a recent debt report on two Adani companies, following a conversation with the management. "As part of this discussion, we discovered errors we had made in two of the Adani Group companies, Adani Transmission," CreditSights said in a report dated September 7.

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 79.68/$ versus Wednesday’s close of 79.90/$

    • September 08, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

      There is a clear message from the market now. Despite high valuation, global headwinds from elevated inflation, slowing global economy and an ultra-hawkish Fed, the domestic market has been surprisingly resilient. The tape is signalling momentum and bullishness. Investors should not 'fight the tape' and take a contrarian view, at least in the near-term.

      The ‘buy on dips’ strategy has worked very well in this rally and it makes sense to continue with the strategy. Domestic economy-facing segments such as banks, autos, capital goods, telecom and FMCG will continue to do well. If the rally is to sustain from the current levels, it will need support from the beaten down IT segment, which looks good from the valuation perspective.

    • September 08, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      Dr. Reddy's launches Lenalidomide capsules in the US

      In an exchnage filing, the company announced the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US with two of six strengths eligible for first-to-market, 180-day exclusivity. Capsules are available in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, each in a bottle-count size of 28, as well as 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in a bottle-count size of 21, the company said.

    • September 08, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Adani Group's open offer for NDTV to start on October 17, end on November 1:

      Adani Group's open offer for acquisition of up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each, representing 26.00% of the voting share capital of New Delhi Television (NDTV) from public shareholders to start on Oct 17 and end on Nov 1. Last date for upward revision of the offer price/the size of the offer is October 13

