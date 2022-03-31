Market Live Updates: Nifty above 17,500; financials rise, Max Health most active; Russia offers cheap oil

March 31, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:

A splendid move has been witnessed in our domestic market from three consecutive sessions amid the positive global cues. The benchmark index Nifty50 started the session with a gap up, showing optimism among the market participants. The index finally showed a breakout from its long haul of a consolidation period and concluded the day by adding a percent, a tad below the 17500 mark.

The strong bullish sentiment across various sectors has contributed to the rally, primarily because of some relief from the geopolitical concerns between Russia and Ukraine. However, the situation is yet not entirely out of the woods, inferring to keep caution simultaneously. On the domestic front, some volatility is likely to be seen amid the monthly and last expiry of FY22. As far as levels are concerned, the Nifty is placed near the crucial zone of 17500, and looking at the recent stellar run this week, some breather at current levels should not be ruled out, though the support is nearby around the 17350-17300 zone. While on the higher end, 17650 could be seen as immediate resistance for the index.

The undertone for the market remains in favor of the bulls, where any correction towards the mentioned support zone could be seen as an opportunity. Meanwhile, the high beta index Nifty Bank has gauged some traction in the last couple of sessions and should be kept on the close radar for the traders and even for setting up momentum in the market.