Market Live Updates: Nifty above 17,500; financials rise, Max Health most active; Russia offers cheap oil

Cheaper oil from Russia could reduce pressure on current account deficit but we still don't know the quantum or the details. One would have to watch out for news flow on this: Manishi Raychauduri
Motilal Oswal retains buy rating on Axis Bank, but reduces target to Rs 930 per share
Russia offers oil to India at $35 per barrel discount to pre-war price: Bloomberg
Max Healthcare large trade | 10.3 crore shares (10.6% equity) worth Rs 3,501 crore change hands
Sebi disposes of show cause notice issued to HDFC
India has safeguards in place to mitigate risks from capital flows: IMF
Total COVID cases in India rise by 1,225 while active cases fall by 397
Indian economy vulnerable because of growing budget deficit and an inflationary trend: Nomura
Ind-Ra slashes India's FY23 GDP forecast to 7-7.2%
China's March factory activity likely shrank amid virus outbreaks - Reuters poll
Dow Jones, S&P 500 snaps four-session winning streaks
Oil prices tumble more than $5 a barrel as Biden weighs massive reserves release
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,839.99
|156.00
|+0.27%
|Nifty 50
|17,544.60
|46.35
|+0.26%
|Nifty Bank
|36,539.80
|205.50
|+0.57%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IOC
|120.10
|2.90
|+2.47%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|579.00
|-20.80
|-3.47%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|36151.30
|293.00
|+0.82%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13698.60
|-47.00
|-0.34%
Manishi Raychauduri, Head of Asia-Pacific Equity Research, BNP Paribas Securities: Cheaper oil from Russia could reduce pressure on current account deficit but we still don't know the quantum or the details. One would have to watch out for news flow on this.
Nifty Financial Services added half a percent led by Bajaj Finance, HDFC and ICICI Bank
Motilal Oswal on Axis Bank's acquisition of Citibank India's Consumer Banking business:
Axis Bank announced the acquisition of Citibank India's Consumer Banking business for a cash consideration of Rs 123 billion. The deal includes the credit card, wealth, and retail banking operations of both Citibank India and Citicorp Finance. While synergies in terms of cost savings and RoA accretion will take more than two years to accrue, the deal, at 18.7x P/E on CY20 normalized earnings, makes limited economic sense from medium term perspective given the declining revenue profile /cards base of Citi’s business, higher capital charge and high integration cost to be absorbed over the next 2 years. However, over the long term, the success of deal would depend on how well Axis Bank is able to cross sell its entire bouquet of banking products to Citi customers and also gain from Citi’s well recognized digital and operation processes. CET I ratio is likely to moderate by ~230bp to ~13%, the lowest in the past three years, and may necessitate another capital raise over FY23. However, the small acquisition size (~4% of loans) will have a limited impact on overall profitability. We maintain our buy rating, but reduce our target to Rs 930 per share (2x FY24E P/ABV).
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:
A splendid move has been witnessed in our domestic market from three consecutive sessions amid the positive global cues. The benchmark index Nifty50 started the session with a gap up, showing optimism among the market participants. The index finally showed a breakout from its long haul of a consolidation period and concluded the day by adding a percent, a tad below the 17500 mark.
The strong bullish sentiment across various sectors has contributed to the rally, primarily because of some relief from the geopolitical concerns between Russia and Ukraine. However, the situation is yet not entirely out of the woods, inferring to keep caution simultaneously. On the domestic front, some volatility is likely to be seen amid the monthly and last expiry of FY22. As far as levels are concerned, the Nifty is placed near the crucial zone of 17500, and looking at the recent stellar run this week, some breather at current levels should not be ruled out, though the support is nearby around the 17350-17300 zone. While on the higher end, 17650 could be seen as immediate resistance for the index.
The undertone for the market remains in favor of the bulls, where any correction towards the mentioned support zone could be seen as an opportunity. Meanwhile, the high beta index Nifty Bank has gauged some traction in the last couple of sessions and should be kept on the close radar for the traders and even for setting up momentum in the market.
Russia offers oil to India at $35 per barrel discount to pre-war price: Bloomberg
Nifty Energy added half a percent led by BPCL, GAIL, HPCL, IOC
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Hopes of de-escalation in the war have proved to be short-lived and the uncertainties associated with the war continues. From the market perspective, there are two positives which may support the market. One, the sharp decline in dollar index from above 99 to 97.7 is positive for equity markets globally. Two, FPIs turning buyers with a good buy figure of Rs 1357 cr along with DII buying will impart resilience to the market. Reports of large crude releases from US's strategic reserves may further soften crude prices. There is more room for financials to move up.
Market at Open: Sensex is up 14.26 points or 0.02% at 58698.25, and the Nifty added 6.80 points or 0.04% at 17505.10.
Sebi disposes of show cause notice issued to HDFC
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday disposed of a show cause notice that was issued to Housing Development & Finance Corporation (HDFC) with respect to alleged violations of share transfer agent norms. The watchdog had conducted an inspection of HDFC, which was registered with the regulator as Category II Registrar to an Issue and Share Transfer Agent, on September 30 to October 9, 2019, for the period April 1, 2018 to July 30, 2019.
Passing an order on Wednesday, Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Geetha G said that no monetary penalty is warranted in respect of the allegations levelled in the instant matter and disposed of the show cause notice that was issued in December 2021.
According to the order, out of the allegations made in the show cause notice, the noticee (HDFC) was in violation of two aspects -- pertaining to issuance of duplicate shares and deviation from prescribed procedures in case of transfer of dividends.