Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, IndusInd Bank in focus

May 03, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Bajaj Auto April auto sales:

Bajaj Auto's total sales for April 2021 was up 5.1 percent at 3.88 lakh units versus 3.69 lakh units in March 2021.

Total domestic sales were down 32.3% at 1.34 lakh units, while exports were up 49% at 2.5 lakh units, MoM.

Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,861.80, up Rs 30.55, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.