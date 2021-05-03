MARKET NEWS

May 03, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, IndusInd Bank in focus

Among sectors, Nifty Bank, PSU Bank and energy indices shed 1 percent each, while some buying seen in the FMCG and metal names.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Bajaj Auto April auto sales:

    Bajaj Auto's total sales for April 2021 was up 5.1 percent at 3.88 lakh units versus 3.69 lakh units in March 2021.

    Total domestic sales were down 32.3% at 1.34 lakh units, while exports were up 49% at 2.5 lakh units, MoM. 

    Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,861.80, up Rs 30.55, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Natco Pharma gets emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets:

    Natco Pharma received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India," company said in the release.

    Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 917.75, up Rs 21.10, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by the AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank
  • May 03, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar clung to a recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, looking for clues on the outlook for global inflation and for policymakers’ response.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • May 03, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on May 3 with Nifty below 14500 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 604.58 points or 1.24% at 48177.78, and the Nifty was down 171.90 points or 1.17% at 14459.20. About 641 shares have advanced, 826 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a gap down opening on the back of weak global cues and soaring new Covid-19 cases in the country that could derail the economic recovery. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended lower amid profit booking.

  • May 03, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 117.27 points or 0.24% at 48665.09, and the Nifty was down 80.70 points or 0.55% at 14550.40.

  • May 03, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices ticked up on Monday, supported by a muted dollar ahead of a series of U.S. data, while auto-catalyst metal palladium held firm after surpassing $3,000 per ounce on concerns over supply shortage in the previous session. 

