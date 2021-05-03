MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid high volatility; metal stocks outperform

BSE Midcap index ended flat, while Smallcap index rose 1.5 percent.

Rakesh Patil
May 03, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Benchmark indices recovered early losses and ended on a flat note in a highly volatile market on May 3. At close, the Sensex was down 63.84 points, or 0.13%, at 48,718.52, and the Nifty was up 3.10 points, or 0.02%, at 14,634.20.

Among sectors, metal index rose over 2 percent and FMCG index jumped 1 percent, while selling was seen in the banking and energy names.

BSE Midcap index ended flat, while Smallcap index rose 1.5 percent.

"A fantastic recovery led by metals with a host of stocks in the broader markets from sugar to rice to tea and coffee kept the screen lively in a highly volatile trading session. Investors were seen accumulating several largecaps as well as high-quality midcaps across sectors," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Titan Company, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and BPCL were among the top losers on the Nifty. Gainers included SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and HUL.

Close

Related stories

Stocks & sectors

On the BSE, metal, FMCG and power indices added 1 percent each, while bank, oil & gas and realty indices ended in the red.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential and Godrej Properties.

A long buildup was seen in SBI Life, Marico and BHEL, while a short buildup was seen in AU Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank.

More than 250 stocks, including Marico, Persistent Systems and NALCO, hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

market snapshot 0305

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bullish candle on daily time frame as it closed higher than its opening zones and reclaimed its 50-DEMA.

"The Nifty has to hold 14,600 zones to witness an up move towards 14,800 and 14,880 zones, while on the downside support exists at 14,500 and 14,400 zones," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
first published: May 3, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.