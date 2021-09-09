MARKET NEWS

September 09, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in flat in volatile trade; FMCG, metals rise, realty under pressure

Stock Market Live Updates: Among the sectors, realty and pharma are under pressure while PSU banks and FMCG have edged higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,235.96-14.30 -0.02%
    Nifty 5017,347.75-5.75 -0.03%
    Nifty Bank36,703.65-64.55 -0.18%
    Nifty 50 17,347.75 -5.75 (-0.03%)
    Thu, Sep 09, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC123.404.45 +3.74%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    SBI Life Insura1,175.00-45.05 -3.69%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy21172.20167.50 +0.80%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14310.40-39.10 -0.27%


  • September 09, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
  • September 09, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 45.67 points or 0.08% at 58295.93, and the Nifty added 12.50 points or 0.07% at 17366. ONGC, Tata Motors and Nestle are the top gainers while SBI Life Insurance and Axis Bank are the top losers.

    Among the sectors, FMCG and PSU Bank are trading in the green while realty and pharma are under pressure.

  • September 09, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Ashoka Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for NHPC project of Rs 282.1 crore: Ashoka Buildcon Limited submitted bid to National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in respect of the Project -
    'Request for Proposal for Widening/Improvement to 4 (Four) Lane with paved shoulder from 113+300 to 146+250 Km of Kwaram Taro Village — Dillai Section of NH 29 in the state of Assam on EPC mode'. with project worth Rs 282.11 crore.

  • September 09, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Rupee updates: The Indian rupee plunged 25 paise to 73.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, weighed down by the uptrend in the dollar index and importer hedging. Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities also dragged the local unit down. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.77 against the dollar, then fell to 73.85, registering a decline of 25 paise from the last close.

  • September 09, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    The Supreme Court has uphold Arbitral Award of  Rs 2,800 crore in favour of Reliance Infra. The top court has asked DMRC to pay Rs 2,800 crore plus interest to Reliance Infra arm. The stock was trading at Rs 74.15, up Rs 3.50, or 4.95 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 74.15 and an intraday low of Rs 71.30. There were pending buy orders of 314,179 shares, with no sellers available.

  • September 09, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Greaves Cotton announced its entry in the multi-brand electric vehicle retail segment. "These will be the first of its kind multi-brand retail stores for clean tech or electric mobility. We will start first with Bangalore. We will gauge the response and then we will go to the other major EV cities in the country," said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Managing Director and Group CEO at Greaves Cotton.

    Introduced under the brand name AutoEVMart, the platform serves as a marketplace for EVs in the country, will offering e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheelers, among others, along with accessories, Greaves Electric Mobility said.

  • September 09, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Market update: Sensex is down 85.97 points or 0.15% at 58164.29, and the Nifty shed 26.60 points or 0.15% at 17326.90. ONGC, Tata Motors and Nestle India are the top gainers while SBI Life Insurance and Axis Bank dragged the most.

    Among the sectors, pharma and IT are trading in the red while FMCG and metals have edged higher.

  • September 09, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Stock market at record high; major FII outflow in 4 sectors in second fortnight of August

    India’s stock market had a strong run in August with the S&P BSE Sensex consistently hitting record highs and gaining 9.4 percent, including almost 4 percent in the second fortnight, when foreign institutional investors sold a net Rs 6,063.76 crore of shares against net purchases of Rs 3,495.24 crore in the first fortnight.

    “Initial selling in the previous month was primarily due to global factors turning negative like Chinese stance on metals price hike, increasing Covid third wave and uncertainty about US Fed’s taper roadmap,” said Narendra Solanki, head-equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. “All these factors led to a broad selloff in sectors and a larger selloff in sectors where we had already seen a sharp rally. So it appeared investors booked some profit.

  • September 09, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    TCS shares rise: Tata Consultancy Services share price was up half a percent at open on September 9 after Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, partnered with the IT firm to accelerate its journey to the cloud.

    Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, as a strategic partner in its cloud transformation journey. TCS will modernize Avianca’s IT infrastructure and build a new future-ready cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure, the company said in an exchange filing.

  • September 09, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    COVID-19 India Update: Active cases rise after falling for three days, up 2,358 in the last 24 hours. Increase in total cases back above 40,000, up at 43,263. Recoveries increase by 40,567 and deaths by 338. Positivity rate at 2.38%, recovery rate at 97.48% and mortality rate at 1.33%. Total cases at 3.31crore, active 3.93 lakh, recoveries 3.23 crore and deaths 4.42 lakh.

  • September 09, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market at open: Sensex is down 92.76 points or 0.16% at 58157.50, and the Nifty down 36.20 points or 0.21% at 17317.30.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.