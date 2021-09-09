Market Live Updates: Indices trade in flat in volatile trade; FMCG, metals rise, realty under pressure

September 09, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 45.67 points or 0.08% at 58295.93, and the Nifty added 12.50 points or 0.07% at 17366. ONGC, Tata Motors and Nestle are the top gainers while SBI Life Insurance and Axis Bank are the top losers.

Among the sectors, FMCG and PSU Bank are trading in the green while realty and pharma are under pressure.