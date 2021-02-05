MARKET NEWS

February 05, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty Bank above 36K; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Nifty Bank crosses 36,000 and PSU Bank index gained 5 percent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained repo rate at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent, and the accomodative policy stance will continue.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

    Kalpataru Power acquires Fasttel Engenharia:

    Kalpataru Power Transmission's wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil namely Kalpataru Power do Brasil Participações Ltda. has signed definitive agreement to acquire controlling stake of 51% in Fasttel Engenharia Ltda.,Brazil (Fasttel) for ~ USD 8.80 million, subject to customary adjustments.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index shed 1 percent led by the TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries:

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management:

    The basis of the RBI policy remains accommodative, and it is reflected in the status quo with respect to the base rate - the repo rate is unchanged. But there is a strand of rationalization of excess liquidity, as is evident from the phased hike in the CRR for its restoration to 4 % , the pre-pandemic level.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

    Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India:

    Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.

    The U.S. company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, had a meeting with India's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher at 72.90 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market after RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. It opened flat at 72.98 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 72.96.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India:

    “The decision to maintain the REPO and reverse REPO rate by the RBI is in line with expectations. While the recent moderation in headline inflation rate has lent comfort, RBI will be cautious of demand side inflation picking up as economic growth momentum picks up. Measures on enhanced bank funding window for NBFCs will also benefit the stressed sectors including real estate.

    With a growth focussed budget recently presented by the finance minister, that further supports the government’s aim of nurturing the economy, this status quo will further allow demand creation including for high involvement products like real estate. As most global agencies have touted, India is expected to recover faster from the COVID induced slowdown mostly based on the restoration of the domestic consumption – which has greatly benefitted from the benign interest rate regime and infusion of liquidity.

    As seen in the past few months, housing markets in the country have responded well to low home loan interest rate. Given the interlinkages of the housing market with other sectors of the economy, we believe that low interest rate for a sufficiently long period of time will help build a strong and broad-based demand momentum in the Indian real estate market.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Natco Pharma receives approval for Chlorantraniliprole:

    Natco Pharma announced its registration approval given by Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) recorded in its minutes of the 425th meeting held on 25.01.2021, for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Technical 93.00% w/ w min. under Section 9(3) of Insecticides Act, 1968. NATCO would be the 1st indigenous manufacturer of this technical product. 

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Divakar Vijayasarathy, Founder & Managing Partner, DVS Advisors LLP:

    Policy rates being unchanged is on the expected lines with inflation being within the range of 4% to 6%. Even in the next policy review, it is not expected to be changed since the inflation projection for first half of FY22 is also within the range and more importantly the target is also expected to be retained at the current 4% with +_ 2%. 

    The GDP growth expected by RBI is 10.5% which is almost on similar lines as expected by IMF and others institutions. The permission to permit retail investors to directly open accounts with RBI to trade G secs is expected to ease government's fund raising.

  • February 05, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services:

    A recovery in the US dollar and optimism over the global economy continues to hit the safe-haven demand and thus the price of gold. Meanwhile, expectations over fiscal aid package from the US and chances of physical demand recovery due to a decline in price may restrict major downside for the day.

    As prices cleared the support of $1820, short term sentiment has turned negative, but it required breaking $1765 to enter prices into a bearish zone. A direct rise above $1880 is a signal of reversal of the current momentum.

