Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; HDFC Bank, HCL Tech in focus

January 17, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices were down in the opening tick but recovered and trading flat on January 17.

The Sensex was up 74.88 points or 0.12% at 61297.91, and the Nifty was up 29.30 points or 0.16% at 18285.10. About 1674 shares have advanced, 657 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, IOC, Tata Motors and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Axis Bank, Cipla and UltraTech Cement.