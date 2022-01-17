MARKET NEWS

English
Live now
auto refresh
January 17, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; HDFC Bank, HCL Tech in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,213 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. US markets ended mixed, while Asian Markets are trading mostly higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex61,308.3785.34 +0.14%
    Nifty 5018,285.1529.40 +0.16%
    Nifty Bank38,511.35140.95 +0.37%
    Nifty 50 18,285.15 29.40 (0.16%)
    Mon, Jan 17, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hero Motocorp2,623.6053.90 +2.10%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,258.85-78.35 -5.86%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2808.7525.40 +0.91%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38644.90-181.90 -0.47%


  • January 17, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices were down in the opening tick but recovered and trading flat on January 17.

    The Sensex was up 74.88 points or 0.12% at 61297.91, and the Nifty was up 29.30 points or 0.16% at 18285.10. About 1674 shares have advanced, 657 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.

    ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, IOC, Tata Motors and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Axis Bank, Cipla and UltraTech Cement.

  • January 17, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,598.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 371.41 crore in the Indian market on January 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • January 17, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

    China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020:

    China’s central bank on January 17 unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, while some market analysts expect more policy easing this year to cushion an economic slowdown, Reuters reported.

    The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion yuan ($110.19 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85 percent from 2.95 percent in previous operations, it said.

    Thirty-four out of the 48 traders and analysts, or 70 percent of all participants, polled by Reuters last week predicted no change to the MLF rates in January, with the rest betting on a rate cut.

  • January 17, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a weak note on the back of mixed global cues. The momentum, however, would be guided by ongoing quarterly earnings season with Reliance industries, HUL, Bajaj Finance among those scheduled to announce their results this week.

    US markets ended mixed amid release of macroeconomic data.

  • January 17, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 4.12 points or 0.01% at 61218.91, and the Nifty was down 19 points or 0.10% at 18236.80.

  • January 17, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

    Dollar finds a footing as traders brace for hawkish Fed

    The dollar clung to a late week bounce on Monday as investors braced for January's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and raised bets it will chart a year ahead holding several rate hikes, while China surprised analysts with a benchmark cut.

    Chinese economic growth data, due later on Monday (0200 GMT), a Bank of Japan policy meeting which concludes on Tuesday, British inflation data on Wednesday and Australian jobs figures on Thursday are also in view as traders gauge the global policy outlook.

    The dollar was 0.2% higher at 114.45 yen early in the Asia session, about 0.8% above a Friday low. It also edged about 0.1% firmer on the euro to $1.1403.

    The moves follow the dollar's jump on Friday along with U.S. yields and underscore support for the greenback from the hawkish rates outlook, even if momentum for gains has started to wane.

    The U.S. dollar index , which declined sharply last week until Friday's leap, sat at 95.225 in Asia on Monday.

  • January 17, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    Gold eases as yields gain on Fed rate hike bets

    Gold prices eased on Monday, as U.S. Treasury yields gained on hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and markets began to price in a sooner-than-anticipated reduction in balance sheet.

    Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,814.08 per ounce by 0024 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% at $1,815.00.

  • January 17, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country on January 17. This comes after the Central government cut excise duty on November 4, 2021 to give relief from prices that had touched an all-time high.

    The Central government cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre resulting in an equivalent reduction in retail pump rates. Following this, many states and Union Territories cut local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

  • January 17, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

    Oil extends rally on supply tightness:

    Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

    Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT. The contract touched its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 – $86.71 – earlier in the session.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 62 cents, or 0.7%, at $84.44 a barrel, after hitting $84.78, the highest since Nov. 10, 2021, earlier in the session.

    The gains followed a rally last week when Brent rose 5.4% and WTI climbed 6.3%.

  • January 17, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    China posts record trade surplus in Dec and 2021:

    China posted a record trade surplus in December and in 2021, as exports outperformed expectations during a global pandemic, but some analysts pointed to a slowdown in international shipments in the coming months.

    The trade surplus hit $676.43 billion in 2021, the highest since records started in 1950, up from $523.99 bln in 2020, according to data from the statistics bureau.

    China also posted a record trade surplus for the month of December as exports remained robust while import growth slowed sharply, customs data showed on Friday.

    The trade surplus rose to $94.46 billion in December, the highest since records started in August 1994. That was up sharply from a $71.72 billion surplus in November and above a forecast for a $74.50 billion surplus in a Reuters poll.

