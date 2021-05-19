MARKET NEWS

May 19, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Tata Motors, Adani Green in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty auto and metal indices were under pressure, while buying was seen in the pharma and IT names.

  • May 19, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: 

    Indian rupee opened flat at 73.02 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.04, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. On May 18, the domestic unit ended higher by 18 paise at 73.04 per dollar against Monday's close of 73.22.

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    BSE Realty index gained over 1 percent led by the Brigade Enterprises, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty:

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Tata Motors share price slips 6%:

    Tata Motors share price slipped 6 percent on May 19, a day after the automaker posted a consolidated loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 despite a sharp growth in revenue though on a low base.

    The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the year-ago quarter and profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Call writers continued to dominate due to which the rupee managed to move towards 73 levels. We feel the overall setup for the rupee remains positive and USDINR future is likely to move towards 73 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.18 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 2.2% for the May series.

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Adani Green Energy to acquire 5GW renewable portfolio from SB Energy:

    Adani Green Energy is set to acquire 5 GW of renewable power portfolio from SB Energy for a fully completed enterprise evaluation (EV) of $3.5 billion (approx Rs 26,000 crore), company said in the release.

    Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 1,258.85, up Rs 59.90, or 5 percent on the BSE.

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on the potential of Iranian supply returning and as investors sold on speculation that inflation fears might lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on May 19 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:18 IST, the Sensex was down 113.20 points or 0.23% at 50080.13, and the Nifty was down 32.90 points or 0.22% at 15075.20. About 1161 shares have advanced, 540 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

