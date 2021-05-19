Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Tata Motors, Adani Green in focus

May 19, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

Tata Motors share price slips 6%:

Tata Motors share price slipped 6 percent on May 19, a day after the automaker posted a consolidated loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 despite a sharp growth in revenue though on a low base.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the year-ago quarter and profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore in the December 2020 quarter.