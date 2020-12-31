MARKET NEWS

December 31, 2020 / 09:35 AM IST

Market live Updates: Indices trade flat with Nifty around 13,950; ONGC, ICICI Bank top gainers

Among the sectors, the IT index is trading in the red while the midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:57 AM IST

    Way2Wealth Research: Indian equity markets continued its gaining streak for sixth consecutive session. Going through the long-term charts, Nifty has almost extended till the long trend channel resistance placed around 14000 -14100 range. A convincing cross above 14,100 would lead to fresh leg of rally, else Index slipping into a sideways consolidation. Momentum indicator stochastic oscillator has moved into overbought zone and RSI (14) has crossed 70 mark but is still showing negative divergence. Although Index has over extended, but huge demand from foreign investors may keep markets upward.

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Tejas Networks share price jumped 5 percent after the company won order worth USD 13 million from South-East Asia region. Tejas Networks received a purchase order of USD 13 million from a leading telecommunications service provider in South East Asia. As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its award-winning TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband products (TJ1400UCB) to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region. The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

  • December 31, 2020 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market opens: Sensex is down 106.53 points or 0.22 percent at 47639.69, and the Nifty shed 31.70 points or 0.23 percent at 13950.30.

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:38 AM IST

    ICICI Securities on market: For a major part of the day on December 30, the index consolidated with 13,920 acting as a midpoint amid high volatility. Buying in cement and auto led the index to end positive with a gain of 0.35 percent. On the options front, there is still noteworthy OI at 14,000 Call and 13,900 Put strike. We feel a consolidation move will take place before crossing the 14,000-14,050 hurdle. Nifty futures ended at a discount of 4 points while IV rose by 1.5 percent. The major Put base is at 13,900 strike with almost 42 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 14,000 strike with almost 52 lakh shares.

    Bank Nifty future saw sideways trade but remained firm above 31,000 throughout the day. Most private and midcap banks witnessed supply from higher levels. From the options space, additions were seen in 31,500, 31,700 strike Call, which is the resistance area, whereas support for the Bank Nifty is at 31,000.

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:21 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended in the green on December 30

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:11 AM IST

    China's factory activity expands at slower pace in December - official PMI

    China’s factory activity expanded in December but at a slower pace, as the country leads a pack of major economies emerging from the coronavirus slump. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in December from 52.1 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

    Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh

    Global crude oil markets have lost about a fifth of their value in 2020 as strict coronavirus lockdowns paralyzed much of the global economy, but prices have rebounded strongly from their lows as governments rolled out more stimulus. On Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, Brent was trading down 18 cents, or 0.4%, at $51.45 a barrel, as of 0136 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.1%, or 5 cents, to $48.35 a barrel.

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:59 AM IST

    Asian markets: Asian shares are set to end a tumultuous 2020 by hovering near record highs on Thursday while riskier currencies cruised near 2-1/2-year peaks, buoyed by hopes that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts will help the world beat the pandemic. E-Mini S&P futures rose 0.11% to 3,728.5, while MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was little changed at 661.76, a hair’s breath from its record high of 661.80. Australian shares lost 0.23% while the Japanese stock market is shut on Thursday.

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:57 AM IST

    US Markets: US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Industrials nudging up to a record, as investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.89 points, or 0.24%, to 30,409.56, the S&P 500 gained 5 points, or 0.13%, to 3,732.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.78 points, or 0.15%, to 12,870.

