Market live Updates: Indices trade flat with Nifty around 13,950; ONGC, ICICI Bank top gainers

Way2Wealth Research: Indian equity markets continued its gaining streak for sixth consecutive session. Going through the long-term charts, Nifty has almost extended till the long trend channel resistance placed around 14000 -14100 range. A convincing cross above 14,100 would lead to fresh leg of rally, else Index slipping into a sideways consolidation. Momentum indicator stochastic oscillator has moved into overbought zone and RSI (14) has crossed 70 mark but is still showing negative divergence. Although Index has over extended, but huge demand from foreign investors may keep markets upward.
