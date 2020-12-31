Market live Updates: Indices trade flat with Nifty around 13,950; ONGC, ICICI Bank top gainers

December 31, 2020 / 08:38 AM IST

ICICI Securities on market: For a major part of the day on December 30, the index consolidated with 13,920 acting as a midpoint amid high volatility. Buying in cement and auto led the index to end positive with a gain of 0.35 percent. On the options front, there is still noteworthy OI at 14,000 Call and 13,900 Put strike. We feel a consolidation move will take place before crossing the 14,000-14,050 hurdle. Nifty futures ended at a discount of 4 points while IV rose by 1.5 percent. The major Put base is at 13,900 strike with almost 42 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 14,000 strike with almost 52 lakh shares.

Bank Nifty future saw sideways trade but remained firm above 31,000 throughout the day. Most private and midcap banks witnessed supply from higher levels. From the options space, additions were seen in 31,500, 31,700 strike Call, which is the resistance area, whereas support for the Bank Nifty is at 31,000.