Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 31

The market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended 2020 on a flat note. The Sensex closed at 47,751.33, with a nominal gain of five points, or 0.01 percent and the Nifty remained unchanged at 13,982 on December 31.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 509.50 | The stock ended in the red after Reliance Jio Infocomm said it will make domestic calls free from January 1 when interconnect usage charges (IUC) on such services end. "Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," Reliance Jio said in a statement. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 137.15 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company won $13-million order from South-East Asia region. Tejas Networks received a purchase order of $13 million from a leading telecommunications service provider in South-East Asia. As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its award-winning TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband products (TJ1400UCB) to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region. The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 11.25 | The stock was up over 4 percent after the company said it had entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding of 66.24 percent in its subsidiary M/s Ansal IT City and Parks Limited (owner of IT Park of 37.5 acres of land at Greater Noida) to M/s Mahaluxmi Infrahome Private Limited (part of Migsun Group).

Chemcon Speciality | CMP: Rs 498.90 | The share surged over 14 percent after Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company. According to data available on NSE, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 428.52 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Godawari Power And Ispat | CMP: Rs 476 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the company signed an MoU with Chhattisgarh government for a project worth Rs 2,300 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals | CMP: Rs 35.85 | The share price added over a percent after it got an order for the supply of 32 reactor header assemblies from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The order has been won under NPCIL’s fleet mode procurement for India’s highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country, according to BSE.

Fortis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 154.60 | The stock ended in the green after ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the line of credit of the company's subsidiaries-SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited.

Filatex India | CMP: Rs 48.30 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company's proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra was been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation on December 30.

FDC | CMP: Rs 332 | The share added 2 percent after the company said it planned to expand its production capacity at Waluj plant in Maharashtra by installing an additional BFS machine.