After The Bell: Nifty closes flat after hitting 14k, what should investors do on Friday?

It was a day of hits and misses as markets closed flat on December 31, the F&O expiry day, after scaling new peaks. The S&P BSE Sensex, which hit a record high of 47,896, closed with marginal gains of 5 points at 47,751, while the Nifty50 surpassed 14,000 for the first time when it touched 14,024 but closed flat with a negative bias.

Sectorally, action was seen in realty, consumer durables, consumer discretionary and metal stocks, while profit booking was seen in telecom, FMCG, energy and oil & gas space.

Experts are of the view that muted global cues and profit-booking at higher levels led to fall in the Indian markets. Auto sales numbers, global markets and FII flows will dictate the trend in the coming week.

"In a choppy trading session, the Indian markets traded in a tight range amidst stable global cues. The Nifty index ended flat at 13,982 levels. On the sector front, consumer durables, realty, healthcare ended with decent gains," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

"The investors would await the auto sales numbers and PMI data as it would help in gauging the economic recovery. Further, global cues are likely to dictate the trend for the markets in the near term. We reiterate our cautious stance on the markets."

Here is what experts think that investors should do on January 1:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

On the last day of the December F&O series, the Nifty hit yet another all-time high of 14024.85. The Sensex also registered a fresh all-time high of 47896.97.

In December, the Sensex rallied near 8 percent. A sharp rally from 44,000 to 47,800 clearly suggests that the bulls are in control and heading towards 48,000-48,500. Technically, post strong uptrend rally, the index formed a small-bodied Doji reversal formation near an important resistance level.

The texture of charts suggests that the short-term trend is still up but an intraday correction can't be ruled out if the index trade below 13,935.

For the trend-following traders, 13,935 should be the sacrosanct level to watch. Trading below the same, a quick correction to 13875-13850 can be expected.