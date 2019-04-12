Market Live: Indices off day's high with Nifty around 11,600; Gail top gainer

Rupee Update

The rupee recovered some losses and traded down by 20 paise at 69.13 against the US dollar owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

The Indian rupee Thursday climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices in overseas market added pressure to the domestic unit.