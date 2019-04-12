Market Live: Indices off day's high with Nifty around 11,600; Gail top gainer

Live now
Apr 12, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
SpiceJet to add 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft:
Lumax Auto Technologies forms JV:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Buzzing: Lupin shares gained 2 percent after it announced the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Vodafone Spain in association with OnMobile Global introduces Kids Planet, an entertainment app with over 3,000 contents from Sanrio, Planeta Junior, Highlights for Children, Lingo Kids, Motion Pictures and many others, with a high educative value, addressed to kids from 3 to 12 years old.
Weekly Tactical Pick: Jyothy Laboratories
As a tactical pick, we have selected Jyothy Laboratories (JL), a midcap FMCG company, which is now way past the adverse impact of last year's Kerala floods.
Volume Shockers - BSE
Cipla has launched Niveoli, India’s first extra-fine particle beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler for adults, targeting drug delivery to the small airways.
Avenue Supermarts falls after Morgan Stanley initiates underweight, sees 24% downside Avenue Supermarts shares fell 1.5 percent in morning on April 12 after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with underweight rating on the stock. Its target price for the stock stood at Rs 1,120 per share, implying 24 percent downside from current levels.
Rupee Update
The rupee recovered some losses and traded down by 20 paise at 69.13 against the US dollar owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
The Indian rupee Thursday climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said the strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices in overseas market added pressure to the domestic unit.
Large vs midcap stocks: Which theme should investors choose in the election year?
Similar to a political party seeking a coalition in case of failing to get a full majority, an investor should form a coalition of quality large and midcaps to achieve financial goals
SpiceJet to add 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft: Shares of SpiceJet rallied nearly 8 percent after the budget carrier said that it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet.
Buzzing: Share price of Lumax Auto Technologies rose more than 5 percent as company entered into a joint venture agreement with German company.
Why investors in private banks should stay invested despite their outperformance?
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18
CLSA on Tata Motors
Tata Motors broke out its 2018-2019 basing pattern with recent move
Expect 50% upside which was reinforced this week with move above 200 DMA
CLSA on Lemon Tree
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 89 per share
Key Acquisition, New Management Contract Opportunities to Help Gain Scale
Morgan Stanley on Avenue Supermarts
Initiate at underweight, target at Rs 1,120 per share
Rising competition may blunt DMart's first-mover advantage
HSBC on Motherson Sumi
Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 170 from Rs 233 per share
Target price factors in slower car market
HSBC on Shriram Transports
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,450 per share
Lack of clarity on group’s restructuring plan an overhang
Maybank on Bharti Airtel
Maintain hold, target raised to Rs 340 from Rs 300 per share
Target reflects replacement value of fibre assets at Rs 38 per share
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened flat with positive bias on Friday with Nifty above 11,600 mark.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 58.09 points or 0.15% at 38665.10, while Nifty is up 20 points or 0.17% at 11616.70. About 452 shares have advanced, 303 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
IOC, TCS, Infosys, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, Tata Steel, RIL, Wipro, Power Grid, Cipla, Bajaj Finance are among major gainers, while losers are HCL Tech, Tata Motors, HDFC, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green. Midcap and smallcap indices are trading with marginal gains.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 12 paise at 69.04 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.92.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 36 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,640-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices were firm on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by US sanctions on petroleum exporters Iran and Venezuela.
Stocks in the news: TCS, Infosys, Jet Airways, Prabhat Dairy, Lumax Auto, Sterlite Tech
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on April 12: TCS, Infosys, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Ashika Credit Capital, Gangotri Textiles, GTPL Hathway, Integrated Capital Services, Infomedia Press,
Wall Street ends lower: Healthcare stocks pulled Wall Street lower on Thursday as growing fears of a global economic slowdown countered upbeat economic data and investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 12 things to know
After a sharp fall on April 10, the market remained rangebound throughout the session on April 11 and closed on a flat note.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares were flat and US Treasury yields pulled back on Friday as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings, although stronger US economic data helped offset some concerns about global growth.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 33 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,643-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
