App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 30 stocks that fund managers bought & sold in March; do you own any?

Top 30 stocks which witnessed strong buying according to change in value include names like NTPC, ICICI Prudential, L&T, SBI Life, SBI, Jubilant Food, Maruti, Bank of Baroda, Relaxo and Aarti Industries among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Data for equity flows into a mutual funds for March came as a breather after a weak February. Increase in net inflows in equity and income category led to the overall rise.

Pure equity schemes received strong inflows of Rs 9,014 crore — highest since October 2018 — as against Rs 3,950 crore in February 2019 which came in at a 2-year low, Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

Interestingly, Equity AUMs saw a staggering growth of 10 percent on a month-on-month basis and stood at Rs 9,76,000 crore, its highest ever growth was supported by a surge in equity markets when Nifty climbed 7.7 percent in March.

image (6)

related news

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry came in at Rs. 23.80 lakh crore in March 2019, up 2.73 percent against Rs. 23.16 lakh crore in February 2019, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)

Even after receiving strong inflows in the equity segment, MFs were net sellers of Rs 7,665 crore in the secondary market in March 2019, highlighted a report. If we analyse the trend of fund managers ahead of elections, it suggests that they have booked profits in the outperforming stocks in March.

Top 30 stocks which witnessed strong buying according to change in value include names like NTPC, ICICI Prudential Life, L&T, SBI Life Insurance, State Bank of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda, Relaxo, and Aarti Industries among others.

Fund managers increased allocation towards sectors such as financial services, textiles, construction, healthcare services, energy, cement, and chemicals which saw a double-digit month-on-month change.

image (7)

Fund managers dumped IT and auto stocks in March which saw a negative change in value for the month of March, IDBI Capital said in a report.

Top 30 stocks in which fund managers booked profits based on net change in the value of holding include big-ticket names like RIL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, BPCL, JSW Steel, Titan Company among others.

image (8)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more im ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar present another remake of iconic so ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

The Tashkent Files movie review: We are surprised it didn't catch Elec ...

Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Response When Shah Rukh Asked Him for Par ...

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is ...

Ally Shiv Sena Advises BJP to "Speak Less" on Rafale Deal to Avoid Mor ...

Ayushmann Khurrana Scouts Musical Talent Through Jam Sessions

Indians Desperately Want Google to Answer How to Remove Voting Ink as ...

India to Host Australia For Three ODIs in January 2020

Preliminary Inquiry Against Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh in DA Case C ...

Audience Went Into Depression After Watching 'Tubelight,' Says Salman ...

Acer Updates Gaming Portfolio With Predator Helios 700, Predator Orion ...

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

Andhra Pradesh polls: High stakes brawl-ridden battle sees Election Co ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.