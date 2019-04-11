App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q4 preview: Brokerages expect dollar revenue growth of 2-2.5%

Brokerages expect Q4 to be better than third quarter due to ramp-up in large deals. According to them, constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 1.7-2.1 percent for the quarter

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's second largest IT services company Infosys is expected to report steady growth in January-March quarter with dollar revenue growth at around 2-2.5 percent over the previous quarter. The company will kick start March quarter earnings season on April 12.

Technology sector has outperformed in the last one year riding on rupee depreciation and strong US economy. Infosys itself has rallied 37 percent in one year period.

Largely brokerages expect Q4 to be better than third quarter due to ramp-up in large deals. According to them, constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 1.7-2.1 percent for the quarter.

"We expect constant currency revenue growth of 2.3 percent and cross currency tailwind of 30bps," Prabhudas Lilladher said. Reliance Securities expects US dollar revenue to rise 2.5 percent QoQ and CC revenue growth rate to be similar for the quarter.

related news

Kotak said Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter, yet it expects robust growth powered by a large deal ramp in telecom and other verticals.

The key thing to watch out for would be the guidance for the financial year 2019-20. Analysts largely expect constant currency revenue growth guidance at around 8-10 percent but some analysts feel the company could surprise with 9-11 percent guidance for the year, but EBIT margin guidance may see some cut of largely 100bps at 21-23 percent for FY20 against 22-24 percent in FY19.

Prabhudas Lilladher and Kotak expect Infosys to guide a revenue growth of 8-10 percent in constant currency for FY20 while Elara Capital expects an EBIT margin guidance of 21-23 percent for FY20 and revenue growth guidance of at least 9-11 percent in CC terms, given the buoyant demand environment.

"Company should see a 3.6 percent exit rate into FY20 and inspire 9-11 percent constant currency YoY revenue growth guidance," CLSA said, adding, Infosys is poised to become the fastest growing large IT services firm in FY20.

On deals, the global investment firm said Infosys may see another $2 billion worth of deal booking this quarter, making this its strongest close in six years.

At operating level, EBIT margin is expected to contract compared to previous quarter due to large deal ramp-ups costs, cost on hiring digital talent and rupee appreciation during the quarter.

"On profitability, we expect the EBIT margin to decline further due to costs associated with large deal ramp up, retention bonuses and investments to accelerate growth," Kotak said while CLSA expects margin to dip 30 basis points in the quarter ended March 2019.

The fall in margin is expected due to forex headwinds and investments, but margin pressure from supply crunch may be offset by operating leverage, CLSA said.

Q3FY19 margin had a one-off impact of 40 bps from declassification of Panaya and Skava from assets held for sale.

Apart from the FY20 guidance, investors will also mainly focus on total contract value, attrition rate, commentary on the BFSI vertical and progress on catch-up with competition on digital competencies.

 The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Infosys #Result Poll

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

Shahid Kpoor on Kabir Singh: Had to Smoke 20 Cigarettes a Day & Shower ...

Instagram Will Now Judge Posts That Can be Classified as Inappropriate ...

Konyak Dance is the Largest Traditional Dance: Guinness Records

Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal Likely to Submit Bids for Sta ...

Kashmiri Man in Bandipora Breaks into Dance Outside Polling Booth, Vid ...

Elections 2019: NRI Couple Cast Votes, Say That Without Voting, One Ca ...

Will Namik Paul be the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

FAME-II to Impact Electric 2-Wheeler Segment Most: Crisil

Hardik Pandya Hugs KL Rahul After Getting Smashed All Over the Park By ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 6% as realty rally continues

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing

Will EC rebuke to revenue dept on I-T raids, stalling of Modi biopic, ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

BJP manifesto is like a good dream, easy to sell; but does the govt ha ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.