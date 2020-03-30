Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Live now
Mar 30, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Crude oil futures slide:
US Markets:
Graphit India | Sun Pharma | Future Supply Chain | SBI | Abott India | HeidelbergCement India | Sobha | Future Enterprises and aviation stocks are in the news today.
Oil Prices: Crude oil benchmarks dropped on Monday, extending last week’s losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $19.92 in early trading and last traded down 5.2%, or $1.12, at $20.39 a barrel as of 2332 GMT, while Brent futures fell 5.6%, or $1.40, to $23.53 a barrel.
Indian ADRs ended in the red on March 27
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The bears maintained their stronghold on the markets for the sixth consecutive week that ended on March 27.
US Markets: Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday, ending a massive three-day surge after doubts about the fate of the US economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 4.06% to end at 21,636.78 points, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37% to 2,541.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.79% to 7,502.38.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 222 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8,417 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.