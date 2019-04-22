App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Expect Nifty to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-10% return

A flat to negative opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 8 points lower. The futures traded around 11,800-odd levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Monday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets as Crude oil hits 5-month peak. The index closed 34 points lower at 11,752 on Thursday.

A flat to negative opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 8 points lower. The futures traded around 11,800-odd levels.

Brent futures rallied to a five-month high, after the Washington Post said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce “that as of May 2, the State Department will no longer grant sanctions waivers to any country that is currently importing Iranian crude or condensate," said a Reuters report.

Industrials led the S&P 500 and the Dow moderately higher on Thursday after robust US economic data and some healthy corporate earnings reports. Asian stocks were steady on Monday as investors awaited the return of major financial markets from the Good Friday holiday, said the report.

related news

The Indian rupee Friday staged a strong comeback by regaining 25 paise to 69.35 against the US dollar after three sessions of losses amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

As many as 15 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like AU Small Finance, Mahindra Lifespace and Shiva Cement among others.

Stocks in news:

Reliance Industries Q4: The Net profit stood at Rs 10,362 crore, while revenues were down 11.3% at Rs 1.38 lakh crore. The Gross refining margin at USD 8.20/bbl. Rel Jio Q4 net profit up 1.1% at Rs 840 crore; FY 19 profit up 309% at to Rs 2,964 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank Q4: Net profit rises 22.6 percent to Rs 5,885.1 crore, net interest income increases 22.8 percent to Rs 13,089.5 crore YoY.

State Bank of India on April 18 said it plans to raise $2.5 billion (about Rs 17,000 crore) through bonds to fund the expansion of the overseas business.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

Hero MotoCorp Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs.2739.65| Target: Rs 2950|Stop Loss: Rs 2640|Return 7.66%

IndusInd Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs.1764| Target: Rs 1942|Stop Loss: Rs 1749|Return 10%

HUL: Buy| LTP: Rs.1737.45 | Target Rs 1842| Stop Loss: Rs 1679|Return 6%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:32 am

tags #HDFC Bank #Hero Motocorp Ltd #Hindustan Unileaver #IndusInd Bank #Market Headstart #State Bank of India #Technical Recommendations

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Sensex Cracks over 300 Points; Nifty Below 11,700 in Early Trade

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.