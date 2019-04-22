Stocks in the news: RIL, GVK Power, SBI, JSW Steel, L&T, AU Small Finance Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: AU Small Finance Bank, Goa Carbon, Lux Industries, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Shiva Cement, Swaraj Engines, Tejas Networks

CCI approves acquisition of electrical & automation business of L&T by Schneider & Macritchie

Net profit up at Rs 10,362 crore, revenue down 11.3% at Rs 1.38 lakh croreGross refining margin at USD 8.20/bbl

Rel Jio Q4 net profit up 1.1% at Rs 840 crore; FY 19 profit up 309% at to Rs 2,964 crore, YoY

Tata Sponge Iron Q4 net profit at Rs 24.39 crore, revenue at Rs 254.07 crore

ICICI Lombard Q4FY19 net profit up 7.5% to 228 crore against Rs 212 crore in Q4 FY2018

Jay Bharat Maruti Q4 net profit falls 63 percent at Rs 11.10 crore against Rs 18.13 crore, YoY

Majesco announces ready-to-use partner apps in Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange

Asian Granito India Ltd forays into Sanitaryware

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: USFDA classifies Srikakulam plant inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)

Thangamayil Jewellery opens new retail outlets

Bank of Baroda join hands with Srei Equipment Finance

GVK Power - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund to invest in new shares in GVK Airport Holdings, subsidiary of company, equating to a 49% stake

Bank of Maharashtra board meeting on April 29 to consider audited financial results for the quarter ended March 2019

Axis Bank issued 5 year Senior Fixed Rate Green Bonds aggregating to USD 40,000,000 under the GMTN Programme

Jet Airways' independent director Rajshree Pathy resigns

CRISIL downgrades DHFL commercial papers' rating to CRISIL A3+ from CRISIL A2+

Shirpur Gold Refinery appoints Sharvan Kumar Shah as chief financial officer

JSW Steel raised USD 500 million by the allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes

SBI board meeting on April 24 to consider fund raising plan