Stocks in the news: RIL, GVK Power, SBI, JSW Steel, L&T, AU Small Finance Bank

Results Today: AU Small Finance Bank, Goa Carbon, Lux Industries, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Shiva Cement, Swaraj Engines, Tejas Networks
CCI approves acquisition of electrical & automation business of L&T by Schneider & Macritchie
Net profit up at Rs 10,362 crore, revenue down 11.3% at Rs 1.38 lakh crore
Gross refining margin at USD 8.20/bbl
Rel Jio Q4 net profit up 1.1% at Rs 840 crore; FY 19 profit up 309% at to Rs 2,964 crore, YoY
Tata Sponge Iron Q4 net profit at Rs 24.39 crore, revenue at Rs 254.07 crore
ICICI Lombard Q4FY19 net profit up 7.5% to 228 crore against Rs 212 crore in Q4 FY2018
Jay Bharat Maruti Q4 net profit falls 63 percent at Rs 11.10 crore against Rs 18.13 crore, YoY
Majesco announces ready-to-use partner apps in Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange
Asian Granito India Ltd forays into Sanitaryware
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: USFDA classifies Srikakulam plant inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)
Thangamayil Jewellery opens new retail outlets
Bank of Baroda join hands with Srei Equipment Finance
GVK Power - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund to invest in new shares in GVK Airport Holdings, subsidiary of company, equating to a 49% stake
Bank of Maharashtra board meeting on April 29 to consider audited financial results for the quarter ended March 2019
Axis Bank issued 5 year Senior Fixed Rate Green Bonds aggregating to USD 40,000,000 under the GMTN Programme
Jet Airways' independent director Rajshree Pathy resigns
CRISIL downgrades DHFL commercial papers' rating to CRISIL A3+ from CRISIL A2+
Shirpur Gold Refinery appoints Sharvan Kumar Shah as chief financial officer
JSW Steel raised USD 500 million by the allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes
SBI board meeting on April 24 to consider fund raising planBorosil Glass Works made an additional investment in Klass Pack, a subsidiary company