App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Q3 review: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock post Q3?

The company reported 13 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 251.7 crore against Rs 223.3 crore last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerages, Credit Suisse and Macquarie, believe that Marico reported a steady performance for the December quarter.

The company reported 13 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 251.7 crore against Rs 223.3 crore last year.

The revenue rose 15 percent at Rs 1,861 crore, while the operating profit rose 16 percent at Rs 349 crore.

Here is a gist of what brokerages observed about the results.

related news

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 400 from Rs 380

The global research firm said that the company reported steady Q3. Further, it added that it is poised for strong margin expansion in FY20.

It has lowered earnings by 2% to build in a lesser fall in copra prices in FY20.

On segments, it said that Parachute leads growth despite not dropping prices in deflation. Gross margin is poised to see yoy expansion in FY20.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 394

Softening in copra prices could help boost margin in FY20. Lower volume growth in VAHO & Saffola dragged overall growth, it added.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 430

Citi said that Q3 earnings were below expectations, while medium-term story intact. It observed that Parachute lead coconut oils growth, while smaller brands lag. The management expects Copra prices to ease as flush season begins in March/April.

At 09:45 hrs Marico was quoting at Rs 362.85, down Rs 1.30, or 0.36 percent, on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Marico #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.