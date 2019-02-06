Marico Q3 review: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock post Q3?

Global brokerages, Credit Suisse and Macquarie, believe that Marico reported a steady performance for the December quarter.

The company reported 13 percent jump in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 251.7 crore against Rs 223.3 crore last year.

The revenue rose 15 percent at Rs 1,861 crore, while the operating profit rose 16 percent at Rs 349 crore.

Here is a gist of what brokerages observed about the results.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 400 from Rs 380

The global research firm said that the company reported steady Q3. Further, it added that it is poised for strong margin expansion in FY20.

It has lowered earnings by 2% to build in a lesser fall in copra prices in FY20.

On segments, it said that Parachute leads growth despite not dropping prices in deflation. Gross margin is poised to see yoy expansion in FY20.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 394

Softening in copra prices could help boost margin in FY20. Lower volume growth in VAHO & Saffola dragged overall growth, it added.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 430

Citi said that Q3 earnings were below expectations, while medium-term story intact. It observed that Parachute lead coconut oils growth, while smaller brands lag. The management expects Copra prices to ease as flush season begins in March/April.

At 09:45 hrs Marico was quoting at Rs 362.85, down Rs 1.30, or 0.36 percent, on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.