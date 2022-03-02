English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Madhu Kela increases stake in Choice International

    Kela has raised his stake in the company to 12.15 percent from 0.06 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    Madhu Kela.

    Madhu Kela.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More



    Veteran investor Madhusudan Kela has increased his stake in the fintech firm Choice International Ltd by subscribing to a rights issue.


    Kela has raised the stake in the company to 12.15 percent from 0.06 percent. The firm last week allotted 6.02 million shares to Kela and PACs via the rights issue on the basis of allotment finalised in consultation with lead managers.

    The firm through the rights issue allotted 9.95 million shares at Rs 51 a share in January with plans to raise around Rs 50 crore. The issue opened on February 1 and closed on February 15.

    The proceeds from the issue will be used to invest in the company's arm, Choice Finserv Pvt Ltd, for the augmentation of funding requirements.

    Close

    Related stories

    Headquartered in Mumbai, Choice Group is a decade-old organisation, engaged in providing fintech services. Choice has its membership and registration with SEBI, RBI, NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, AMFI.


    An end-to-end financial conglomerate, the group has over the past decade expanded to become a holistic financial services firm. Choice is among the top 20 brokers with a pan-India presence with over 3 lakh clients and approximately 22,000 trained business associates.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Choice International #Madhusudan Kela #rights issue
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 08:07 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.