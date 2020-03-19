Long-term investors can allocate 5% of investible capital every week: Sahil Kapoor

Long-term investors should start nibbling at our suggested names, allocating 5% of their investible capital every week throughout the correction, Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist, research, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) What’s your current market view?

A) The market is fairly valued, probably for the first time in years. The trailing 12 months (TTM) price-to-earnings for the Nifty is now below 17.5 times FY20E EPS of INR 530 and at nearly 15x FY21E earnings of INR 610 (consensus: INR 650).

This means the sticky P/E has been washed away in probably the fastest decline in valuations from near 25x TTM to sub-17.5x.

Judging the economic impact of the shutdown and its effects on stock prices is a tricky question. Therefore, our view is clear:

a) Long-term investors should start nibbling at our suggested names, allocating 5% of their investible capital every week throughout the correction.

b) Traders should focus solely on calls coming from our trading desk. We had suggested a number of shorting strategies as well as hedges earlier. We continue to provide strategies on a real-time basis.

Q) What does history suggest?

A) The Nifty has corrected over 30 percent only once since the 2008 global financial crisis. This was in 2011-12 and took over a year to pan out.

In 2008, the market fell nearly 60 percent over 8 months and traded in a tight range for another 6 months, creating a ‘U’ shaped recovery. The current correction has been the fastest and probably one of the steepest on record.

In earlier corrections, the mid- and small-cap indices had fallen more than large caps. But, this time around, the correction in both mid and large caps has been nearly equal from their most recent highs reached few weeks ago.

Indices across market capitalisations (m-cap) have fallen between 33 percent and 37 percent. This means leverage in the system is low.

Two years of bad market conditions had left very little by way of froth. Poor economic growth has kept broader markets depressed even before the current sell-off took place.

Volatility continues to remain extremely high. CBOE VIX and India VIX, a gauge of fear in the market, are currently near record closing levels of 82.5 and 62.5, respectively.