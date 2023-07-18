Know your stock | Can smart metering order change the complexion of GMR Power, and create value for shareholders?

Power Generation

Amidst the gloom that had shrouded GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) for the past year, a glimmer of hope now dances in the air. What has brought life to the company’s fate is the order for smart metering it has bagged recently and the significant debt reduction efforts, that have lent new energy to its endeavours.

GPUIL is engaged in energy, urban infrastructure and transport businesses.

Corporate Structure

The energy business has a balanced fuel mix of coal, gas, and renewable sources of wind and solar energy. The company has 4.8 gigs watts (GW) of total generation capacity, and over 2.8 GW is commissioned.

The road business focuses on projects including roads, railways, metros and airstrips or runways. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segment provides turnkey solutions across multiple business sectors like airports, energy, highways, and railways.

The company also undertakes the design and construction of civil, structures, and track works for double-line railways. Meanwhile, its business of providing urban infrastructure focuses on Special Investment Regions. It is currently developing a multi-product Special Investment Region at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The company operates in 4 segments--power, roads, EPC and others.

Smart metering order - a boon

Even as the infrastructure business has a long gestation period which may be preferred only by a select set of investors, bagging the orders for smart meter has spruced up the outlook of GMR Power, said Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom.

The subsidiary of GPUIL -- GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd (GSEDPL) -- has bagged an order to implement a smart metering project in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Under this project, GSEDPL will install, integrate, and maintain 75.69 lakh smart meters in the Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal regions of UP.

This order win was a result of GSEDPL's participation in an e-tender issued by UP Discoms for various areas of the state. The project, spanning a decade, will involve the supply, installation, integration, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of smart meters using advanced technology and software solutions for a fully automated system.

The smart metering contract has boosted the company’s revenue prospects in the power business. That is because this order is a fully integrated project which implies a longer-term contract and significant revenue potential, Karkera explained.

Even Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, believes the smart metering project is a major positive for GPUIL. The project, which is worth Rs 3,150 crore, will see the company install over 75 lakh smart meters in UP.

“This is a significant order, and it will provide GMR Power with a steady stream of revenue over the next few years,” Bolinjkar said.

This initiative, executed as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, aims to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses, enhance operational efficiency, and improve collection effectiveness for UP Discoms.

Smart meters enable real-time monitoring and remote control of gas, electricity, and water consumption. Governments globally are investing in smart grids and meters to enhance power networks. With advancements in software, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart metering segment is poised for significant growth in the future.

Revenue break up in FY23

Debt reduction – a comfort

GMR Power and Urban Infra's debt trajectory has been volatile in recent years, highlighted Bolinjkar.

He explained the company's debt increased significantly in FY21, due to the acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Power and the commissioning of the Kamalanga Power Project. This acquisition had a significant impact on GPUIL's economics. The Kamalanga Power Project is a 1,320 MW coal-fired power plant located in Odisha and was commissioned in FY21. It has been generating strong profits for the company.

Revenue in FY23 increased by 22.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30,221 crore and profit after tax (PAT) increased 102 percent YoY to Rs 2,859 crore. The interest component decreased by 3 percent YoY which increased the net profit margins.

After a material increase in debt in FY21, it declined in FY22 because of the sale of non-core assets and the monetisation of land parcels.

As of March 31, 2023, GPUIL's total debt stood at Rs 2,184.52 crore, representing a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Bolinjkar pointed out. He believes the company's debt is manageable, and is likely to be able to meet its debt obligations in the coming years.

Even Karkera is of the view that GPUIL is conscious of the health of its balance sheet and may seek to improve debt servicing capabilities.

Asset divestment & monetisation of land parcels – another positive

The management has a strong intent to deleverage by using proceeds from various divestment of non-core assets and monetisation of land parcels.

The company owns around 1,427 acres of land in the Krishnagiri region.

In September 2022, GPUIL divested its entire 30 percent equity stake in PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (PT GEMS) Indonesia -- part of Sinar Mas group, one of the largest business conglomerates in Indonesia -- for a total consideration of $420 million which has been used towards reduction of standalone and project debt, market participants pointed out.

PT GEMS is engaged in the exploration, mining and marketing of thermal coal sourced from its coal mining concession areas in Indonesia.

GMR Group, through its subsidiary GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd, Singapore, had acquired a 30 percent equity stake in PT GEMS in November 2011. And in August 2022, GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd, which is a step down subsidiary of GPUIL, entered into definitive agreements to divest the 30 percent stake in PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk to PT Radhika Jananta Raya.

Financials

Stock performance

This construction company’s stock has been a wealth destroyer. The scrip has halved since its listing last year.

If an investor held shares worth Rs 1 crore last year, its value would have eroded significantly to Rs 50 lakh now.

From Rs 41.20 in March 2022, the stock has halved to Rs 20.95 as of today. GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) was demerged from GMR Infra and marked a debut on the bourses in March 2022.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have trimmed their stakes meaningfully in the company while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have marginally hiked their holding in the stock. Even public shareholders have raised their shareholding in GPUL.

FII and DII holding

Technical view

Ever since the stock market its high of Rs 34.95 in August 2022, it has remained in a secular decline. The corrective decline continued and it was only in March this year that the stock tried to put a potential bottom in place between Rs 15-16, said Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, founder and technical analyst, Gemstone Equity Research and ChatWizard FZE.

Currently, the stock has managed to move above the 20-week moving average (WMA), which is placed at Rs 18.10. However, it has failed to stay above the 50-WMA, which is currently at Rs 21.80, he elaborated.

“We can expect some upward momentum in the stock if it is able to move above Rs 23. Until it moves above this point, any meaningful upsides are not likely,” said Vaishnav.

He advises investors who are holding the stock to continue holding with a stop loss of Rs 18. However, he quickly added that a fresh entry in the stock is only advised when it moves above the Rs 23 mark.

On stock valuation, Bolinjkar pointed out that the company's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is 5.5, which is comparatively lower than the industry average of 11.5, indicating that the stock is available at a very attractive valuation.

