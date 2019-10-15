'ITC, Kotak Bank among 5 stocks which could create wealth in next 2-3 years'

Hindustan Zinc, HDFC, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC are the top five stocks to create wealth in the next 2-3 years, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) The markets will always keep oscillating between varied sets of challenges. However, the underlying strength of fundamentals will eventually manifest in the stock prices in the long run.

Trade concerns and corporate tax cuts are two diverging factors, but eventually, the fundamental reality will catch up with them as the tax cuts will play a domino effect to boost liquidity and increase the capex capacity of corporates.

A recent 50 percent correction of the entire rally by the benchmark indices is very normal in such circumstances.

A) The broader markets will outperform. The small and midcap space is in the initial phase of the bull market but during the mature stage, small and midcaps will catch up.

Moreover, investing largely depends on the risk-taking appetite of the investor and his will as to where he wants to invest. Ideally, having a balanced portfolio across large, mid and smallcaps would be recommended.

A) Five Stocks which would be wealth creators for the next 2-3 years would be Hindustan Zinc, HDFC, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC.

Since zinc warehouse stock levels are at a near five-year low, any spur in demand would directly benefit Hindustan Zinc as it’s one of the lowest-cost producers in the world.

The company is well placed to serve the growing demand. As far as the financial position of the company goes, it is virtually debt-free and gives a 22-25 percent return on equity, as well as, return on capital employed.

HDFC Ltd would also be a good option given the premium it earns for the management and the brand. This mortgage lender is well-positioned and despite the issues in the NBFC space, it has been standing strong fundamentally.

Given the extensive reach of its parent State Bank of India across the country, it is well-positioned in insurance space showing great potential to grow its market share.