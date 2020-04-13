App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indoco Remedies surges 16% as it ships Paracetamol tablets to UK

The permission granted by the Indian Government is for a total air shipment of 4.48 crore tablets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indoco Remedies rallied nearly 16 percent intraday on April 13 after the company delivered the first shipment of Paracetamol tablets to the UK.

The entire pharma sector has been gaining more traction than other sectors since the government allowed exports of anti-malarial and other drugs that are used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Indoco itself surged more than 83 percent in nearly three weeks. It was quoting at Rs 260.25, up Rs 14.10 or 5.73 percent on the BSE, at 1307 hours IST.

Close

The company informed exchanges that it has been part of the great initiative by the Indian government to export Paracetamol tablets to the UK in its fight against COVID-19.

related news

"The first shipment of 11.70 lakh Paracetamol tablets to the UK was airlifted on April 12 from Goa airport," the company said in its BSE filing.

Paracetamol tablets are used for the treatment of pain and fever.

Catch All Market Live Updates Here

The permission granted by the Indian Government is for a total air shipment of 4.48 crore tablets. "The remaining quantity is ready for shipment and will be airlifted depending on availability of flights," it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indoco Remedies

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.