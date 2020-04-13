Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9K; auto stocks slip, Zee Ent down 10%

Live now
Apr 13, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:
India’s Feb IIP figure has surged to 4.5% from 2% in Jan. This rise is driven by expansion in all the sectors with a sharp growth in manufacturing, mining and electricity. Going ahead, we can see some disruption in IIP figures due the impact of coronavirus and lockdown. We can see the impact of lockdown to continue to reflect until it ends.
Except pharma and IT, all other indices are trading in the red:
Buzzing: The share price housing finance lender HDFC rose over 3 percent on April 13 after China's central bank bought over 1 percent stake in the company.
China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), has bought a 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major HDFC Ltd on behalf of the Chinese sovereign wealth fund SAFE.
Crude Update: Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after major producers finally agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it won't be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering demand.
Succession plan: RBI may impose stricter timelines on private banks
The central bank also emphasised on the need to identify the number 2 in the bank well before the tenure of the incumbent boss expires. Not many private banks have a deputy MD and CEO.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 13 with Nifty around 9050 level.
The Sensex is down 216.69 points or 0.70% at 30942.93, and the Nifty down 54.75 points or 0.60% at 9057.15. About 836 shares have advanced, 394 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.
Stay with equities! 3 potential signs which suggest we are near a bottom
Current market cap to GDP ratio stood at 54%, last seen only in the 2008 crisis. Usually, through the cycles it oscillates between 50% to 150%.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:07 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 36.10 points or 0.12% at 31195.72, and the Nifty down 5.20 points or 0.06% at 9106.70.
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & Head Research at Knight Frank India:
IIP growth of 4.5% for February is the second consecutive month of improvement. The improvement is mainly because of sharp jump in intermediate goods, even while data for capital goods and consumer goods remain weak. There is not much to cheer from this data as IIP growth is likely to sharply fall going forward due to the impact of COVID 19 crisis.
Even after the lockdown is lifted, demand for consumer discretionary items will take time to recover given the poor consumer sentiments in midst of job losses and pay cuts. Capital goods demand will also remain weak as businesses will be wary of capex in these uncertain times.