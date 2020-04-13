App
Apr 13, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9K; auto stocks slip, Zee Ent down 10%

Among sectors except pharma and IT, all other indices are trading in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down 2 percent each.

  • April 13, 2020 09:53 AM IST

    Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:
     
    India’s Feb IIP figure has surged to 4.5% from 2% in Jan. This rise is driven by expansion in all the sectors with a sharp growth in manufacturing, mining and electricity. Going ahead, we can see some disruption in IIP figures due the impact of coronavirus and lockdown. We can see the impact of lockdown to continue to reflect until it ends.

  • April 13, 2020 09:49 AM IST

    Except pharma and IT, all other indices are trading in the red:

    Except pharma and IT, all other indices are trading in the red:
  • April 13, 2020 09:44 AM IST

    Buzzing: The share price housing finance lender HDFC  rose over 3 percent on April 13 after China's central bank bought over 1 percent stake in the company.

    China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), has bought a 1,74,92,909 crore shares, or 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major HDFC Ltd on behalf of the Chinese sovereign wealth fund SAFE.

  • April 13, 2020 09:39 AM IST

    Crude Update: Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after major producers finally agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it won't be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering demand.

  • April 13, 2020 09:23 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 13 with Nifty around 9050 level.

    The Sensex is down 216.69 points or 0.70% at 30942.93, and the Nifty down 54.75 points or 0.60% at 9057.15. About 836 shares have advanced, 394 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.

  • April 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:07 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 36.10 points or 0.12% at 31195.72, and the Nifty down 5.20 points or 0.06% at 9106.70.

  • April 13, 2020 08:50 AM IST

    Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & Head Research at Knight Frank India:
     
    IIP growth of 4.5% for February is the second consecutive month of improvement. The improvement is mainly because of sharp jump in intermediate goods, even while data for capital goods and consumer goods remain weak. There is not much to cheer from this data as IIP growth is likely to sharply fall going forward due to the impact of COVID 19 crisis. 

    Even after the lockdown is lifted, demand for consumer discretionary items will take time to recover given the poor consumer sentiments in midst of job losses and pay cuts. Capital goods demand will also remain weak as businesses will be wary of capex in these uncertain times.

