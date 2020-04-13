Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9K; auto stocks slip, Zee Ent down 10%

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & Head Research at Knight Frank India:



IIP growth of 4.5% for February is the second consecutive month of improvement. The improvement is mainly because of sharp jump in intermediate goods, even while data for capital goods and consumer goods remain weak. There is not much to cheer from this data as IIP growth is likely to sharply fall going forward due to the impact of COVID 19 crisis.

Even after the lockdown is lifted, demand for consumer discretionary items will take time to recover given the poor consumer sentiments in midst of job losses and pay cuts. Capital goods demand will also remain weak as businesses will be wary of capex in these uncertain times.