    Ideas For Profit | TCNS Clothing: Strong balance sheet & return ratios; focus on improving working capital to aid stock

    At the current market price, TCNS’ stock is trading at P/E of about 31 times and EV/EBIDTA of 13 times its projected FY24 earnings. The stock is close to pre-COVID levels, and we believe investors should add the stock to their portfolio. Here’s why

