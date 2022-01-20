business Ideas For Profit | ICICI Lombard: Insurance sector stock with long-term compounding potential The current market price of ICICI Lombard is trading at a pricey valuation of 7.6 times trailing book value (9MFY22 book value). However, MC Peo believes the premium valuation will sustain given a host of growth levers in place. Here’s all you need to know why ICICI Lombard is a ‘buy’ for long-term investors