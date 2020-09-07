Ideas For Profit | Does Happiest Minds IPO guarantee happiness for investors?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should pocket the gains on listing of Happiest Minds.
The Initial Public Offer of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (Happiest Minds) couldn’t have been better timed when spending on technology in general and digital in particular is witnessing a strong surge post-COVID-19, and technology companies are scaling new highs at the bourses.
Founded by a well-known technology promoter, Ashok Soota, who started this company in 2011, Happiest Minds had a rather chequered financial track record in the past but is showing promises in recent years.
Can the company create sustainable long-term happy investors by delivering a consistent above-the-industry benchmark performance? Moneycontrol's Sakshi answers in this edition of Ideas For Profit.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 02:09 pm