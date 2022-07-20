business ICICI Lombard: High stock valuation likely to sustain; should you buy during phases of market weakness? At the current market price, ICICI Lombard is trading at a valuation of 6.4 times trailing book value, which is undoubtedly rich. However, MC Pro believes its premium valuation will sustain given market-leading share in a secular growth sector, and several other tailwinds. We believe any weakness in the stock price should be used as an opportunity by long-term investors to add the stock. Here's why