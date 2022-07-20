English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.

    business

    ICICI Lombard: High stock valuation likely to sustain; should you buy during phases of market weakness?

    At the current market price, ICICI Lombard is trading at a valuation of 6.4 times trailing book value, which is undoubtedly rich. However, MC Pro believes its premium valuation will sustain given market-leading share in a secular growth sector, and several other tailwinds. We believe any weakness in the stock price should be used as an opportunity by long-term investors to add the stock. Here's why

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.