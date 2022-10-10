English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on Jubilant Ingrevia, HBL Power Systems for short term

    If global cues are supportive, the Nifty can continue its journey north, with 17,400, 17,500 and 17,650 as immediate hurdles

    Sameet Chavan
    October 10, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
    Navkar Corporation: Navkar Corporation sells movable assets worth Rs 174 crore to Adani Logistics. The company has approved the transfer of movable assets including trailers and Dwarf Containers, to Adani Logistics. The transaction cost is Rs 173.97 crore. The company will utilised the said amount for further expansion of business and purchase of new trailers for its new project inland container depot at Morbi.

    Navkar Corporation: Navkar Corporation sells movable assets worth Rs 174 crore to Adani Logistics. The company has approved the transfer of movable assets including trailers and Dwarf Containers, to Adani Logistics. The transaction cost is Rs 173.97 crore. The company will utilised the said amount for further expansion of business and purchase of new trailers for its new project inland container depot at Morbi.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The Nifty, however, made a remarkable comeback the next day to reclaim 17,200. Later in the week, it also tested 17,400 but was sluggish. The Nifty ended the week above 17,300, rising more than a percent.

    As the Nifty has managed to surpass 17,200 and is holding above it, 17,200–17,000 now becomes a sacrosanct zone for the market. A positive crossover in daily ‘RSI-Smoothened’ will likely provide a helping hand to the bulls.

    If global cues are supportive, the Nifty can continue its journey north. As far as levels are concerned, 17,400, 17,500 and 17,650 are seen as immediate hurdles.

    We advise traders to remain sanguine and looking at the placement of the Nifty midcap 50 index, a stock-specific approach would be the best.

    Here are two buy calls for next two-three weeks:

    Close

    Related stories

    Jubilant Ingrevia: Buy | LTP: Rs 545.85 | Stop-Loss: Rs 518 | Target: Rs 590 | Return: 8 percent

    This stock has seen a strong traction in terms of volume from the recent swing low Rs 460 and has since maintained a positive stature of higher highs-higher lows.

    Major technical indicators are signaling a continuation of the bullish momentum. The weekly time frame chart also shows prices gearing up for a strong move.

    We recommend buying for a near term target of Rs 590. Traders can participate by following a strict stop-loss at Rs 518.

    Image27102022

    HBL Power Systems: Buy | LTP: Rs 114.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 103 | Target: Rs 128 | Return: 12 percent

    This small company has gone unnoticed but has gained more than 82 percent during the calendar year. Recently, the stock price resumed its upward trajectory after seeing a decent price retracement of the previous rally.

    On October 7, the stock witnessed a massive surge after confirming its breakout from the ‘horizontal line’ resistance of Rs 105.

    If we look at the volume activity, we can see more than four– five times supporting this price action.

    Traders are advised to buy on a decline at around Rs 112–108 for a positional target of Rs 128. A strict stop-loss needs to be placed at Rs 103.

    Image37102022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sameet Chavan is the Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One Ltd.
    Tags: #HBL Power Systems #Hot Stocks #Jubilant Ingrevia #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 06:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.