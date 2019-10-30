App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal steady amid delay in trade deal, US Fed outcome

Gold December futures were trading flat with a positive bias at Rs 37,957 per 10 gram at 09:10 hrs IST. It closed 0.02 percent lower at Rs 37,916 on October 30.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Gold remained flat with a negative bias on domestic futures on October 30 due to a possible delay in the US-China trade pact.

Meanwhile, investors across the globe also wait for the decision of the US Federal Reserve’s on interest rates later in the day.

The Fed is scheduled to meet on October 29-30. “Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point for the third time this year later in the day, with Federal fund futures implying that traders see a 94 percent chance for a 25 basis point rate cut,” said a Reuters report.

Gold December futures were trading flat with a positive bias at Rs 37,957 per 10 gram at 0910 hrs IST. It closed 0.02 percent lower at Rs 37,916 on October 30.

Track live Gold price here

Gold and Silver prices traded on a weaker note on September 29. Spot Gold in the international market tested $1,485 and silver test $ 17.70 per troy ounce. In the domestic market, gold prices tested 37,800 and silver prices tested Rs 45,556.

After downbeat US consumer confidence data both the precious metals get support at lower levels. Weaker data raise hope for further rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

“Possibility of a faster trade deal between US-china, delaying Brexit eased safe-haven buying in precious metals. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile ahead of Fed meeting outcome and gold could face stiff resistance around 38,050-38,100,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

“Silver face resistance around 46,350 levels. Gold prices could test 37,800 and silver could test 45,700 levels again,” he said.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:32 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate today #silver price today #silver rate today

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

