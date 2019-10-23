App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal reclaims 38,000 on Brexit delay, support seen at 37,680

At MCX, prices could test 38,000-38,050 again and 37,680 act as major support for gold. Silver prices could also show some strength today and could test Rs 45,500-45600 levels.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Gold prices rose more than Rs 100 in early trade on October 23 as more clarity on the Brexit issue and the U.S.-China trade war halted risk appetite in the short term.

“International Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors waited for clarity on Brexit confusion after UK lawmakers voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s divorce plan but opposed his tight timetable to complete the legislative process in three days,” said a Reuters report.

Gold December futures climbed by Rs 144 to Rs 38,025 per 10 gram at 09:20 hrs. It closed flat at Rs 37,881 on October 22.

Close

Gold and Silver prices traded in a range with negative bias on October 22. Spot gold closed below $1490 and silver closed at $17.52 per troy ounce in the international market.

related news

Track live Gold price here

At MCX, Gold prices were unable to breach Rs 38,000 levels, and silver prices also slipped after early gains and closed around Rs 45,200 levels.

“After the UK parliament voted against PM Johnson Brexit deal agreement raised worries on Brexit. Gold prices could get support today and expected test $1,496-1,500 again $1,484 act as major support,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX prices could test 38,000-38,050 again and 37,680 act as a major support for gold. Silver prices could also show some strength today and could test 45,500-45,600 levels 45,000 act as a major support for Silver,” he said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 10:01 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate #India gold #MCX GOLD #MCX SILVER #silver price today #silver rate

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.