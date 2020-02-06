App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold eases on solid US data; virus keeps investors wary

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,553.12 per ounce by 0425 GMT. Prices have been falling this week on China's stimulus measures, having hit a more than two-week low of $1,546.90 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,556.80.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data boosted risk appetite and the dollar, while investors kept a cautious eye on the virus outbreak as the death toll jumped past 500.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,553.12 per ounce by 0425 GMT. Prices have been falling this week on China's stimulus measures, having hit a more than two-week low of $1,546.90 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,556.80.

"There's a big lift in risk appetite, a lot of markets are seeing optimism around the measures put in place by China's authorities to deal with the outbreak to support their economy," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Close

Positive data from the United States such as a rise in January private payrolls and services sector activity were also weighing on gold, he added.

related news

Asian stocks gained after U.S. stocks hit a record peak on encouraging U.S. data, while the dollar held close to a two-month high hit in the previous session, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped to 563, as experts stepped up efforts to combat a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday played down reports of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

"The virus spreading into new areas and new countries at alarming rates could bring real support to gold prices," McCarthy said.

Concerns are also rising whether China could meet its pledge of buying $200 billion worth of U.S. goods over two years under a Phase 1 trade deal due to the epidemic.

Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,564 to $1,570 per ounce, as it has stabilised around a support at $1,549, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palladium advanced 0.5% to $2,443.70 an ounce and silver rose 0.3% to $17.65. Platinum was flat at $982.12 after touching a one-week high of $987.60 earlier in the session.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #silver #Spot Data #US #US data

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.