MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

FPIs pull out Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets in April amid sharp rise in COVID cases

With respect to other emerging markets, Oza noted that electronics and chip-exporting countries South Korea and Taiwan are witnessing positive FPI flows, whereas others are witnessing no major inflows.

PTI
April 18, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a net Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets in April so far amid a sharp escalation in COVID-19 cases and the consequent restrictions imposed by various states, unnerving overseas investors. According to the depositories data, overseas investors pulled out Rs 4,643 crore from equities but invested Rs 28 crore in the debt segment.

This translated into a total net withdrawal of Rs 4,615 crore during April 1-16. Previously, FPIs invested Rs 17,304 crore in March, Rs 23,663 crore in February and Rs 14,649 crore in January.

"Various states have imposed restrictions of varying degrees to curb the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The fear of rising coronavirus cases and currency depreciation has led to FPI outflows in this month to date," Rusmik Oza, executive vice-president and head (fundamental research) at Kotak Securities, said.

With respect to other emerging markets, Oza noted that electronics and chip-exporting countries South Korea and Taiwan are witnessing positive FPI flows, whereas others are witnessing no major inflows.

"The overall sentiments have got impacted due to the spread of coronavirus across multiple states as reflected in the fact that except for the Pharma Index, all sectoral indices ended in the red last week," said S Ranganathan, head (research) at LKP Securities. Future FPI flows will depend on how the second wave of the pandemic and restrictions on economic activity pan out, going forward, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Close

Related stories

Since global economic recovery is strong and emerging markets like India are to benefit from that, FPIs are unlikely to be big sellers in the coming days, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #foreign portfolio investors #Market news
first published: Apr 18, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.