App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Group repayment extension: SEBI says no provision to defer debt repayments by MFs

The move comes in the backdrop of Essel Group’s announcement on September 25 that its lenders have unanimously agreed to extend the repayment timeline, enabling it to optimise the value output from the sale of its assets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi said there is no provision for deferring debt repayment, clearly indicating that the market regulator is also not comfortable with the extension provided to Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE).

The move comes in the backdrop of Essel Group’s announcement on September 25 that its lenders have unanimously agreed to extend the repayment timeline, enabling it to optimise the value output from the sale of its assets. Sources had told Moneycontrol that Essel Group has received a six months extension to repay dues from Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others.

"SEBI regulations do not allow any form of standstill arrangements. We don’t know if entities are following the right regulations on standstill arrangements," he said at a FICCI event on September 26.

Close
LIC NSE stake conundrum

The SEBI Chairman said Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will have to ‘dilute its excess shareholding’ by divesting its additional five percent stake in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after its acquisition of IDBI Bank caused a breach of the ownership cap set for the members of the stock exchange. IDBI Bank held a little over a percent in NSE and was classified as a trading member. Post-acquisition, LIC’s entire stake and that of IDBI Bank got classified as held by members, which rose from 41.5 percent to 54 percent. However, he was quick to add that he not aware of any deadline by which the insurers would have to comply.

related news

Liquidity crisis and rating agencies

Speaking of the role of rating agencies in the ongoing liquidity crisis, Tyagi defended them, saying: “Rating agencies are only opinion givers and institutional investors and mutual funds should do their own analysis on any company.”

The crisis was triggered by the surprise default of AAA-rated IL&FS group in September 2018, which had earlier enjoyed high ratings from rating companies due to window-dressing of its books. Its default and others that followed, threatened to disrupt the entire financial sector and economy, prompting the regulator to tighten norms to restore investor faith.

SAT order on PwC

SEBI said it is examining Securities Appellate Tribunal’s (SAT) September 9 quashing the two-year ban on audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The regulator is considering approaching the Supreme Court to contest the SAT ruling. Also read: SAT order on PwC a wake-up call for SEBI over jurisdiction

Promoter frameworkThe regulator, he said, is checking if any change is required to with respect to the promoter framework. His comments comes after related-party transactions between companies and promoter entities came under the scanner after the controversies at IndiGo and CG Power.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Essel Group #liquidity crisis #markets #SEBI

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.