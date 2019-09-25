App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Group lenders agree to extend payment timeline

Sources told Moneycontrol that Essel Group has received a six months extension to repay dues from Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Business conglomerate Essel Group said its lenders have unanimously agreed to extend the timeline for making pending payments. The extension, it added, will enable the group to optimise the value output from sale of its assets.

“The timeline was requested purely in the interest of deriving the right value of the precious assets of the Group,” it said in a statement on September 25, adding that Essel Group remains confident on further divestments, including its non-media assets.

Sources told Moneycontrol that Essel Group has received a six months extension to repay dues from Aditya Birla Asset Management Company, HDFC AMC, Franklin Templeton AMC, and three others.

Close

On September 20, the group had said it was in a steady and progressive dialogue with all lenders. It had also asked its lenders to extend its September 30 deadline for repayment of debt of around Rs 7,500 crore owed to few mutual funds and non-banking institutions.

related news

The statement comes in the backdrop of speculation that Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund had sold 7.25 million shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) that were pledged by its promoters. The sales were executed for over Rs 200 crore on September 23 as per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of June 30, the promoters held over 35 percent stake in the company. Of this, around 210 million shares were pledged.

Reports suggest that lenders to Zee have recovered nearly 50 percent of their outstanding dues.

As of December 2018, the promoters have obligations of around Rs 13,000 crore to lenders, with borrowings by its businesses around Rs 16,237 crore. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 23.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Business #Essel Group #stocks #Zee Entertainment

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.