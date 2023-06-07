Demeter's Ashwini Agarwal finds value in renewables, textile shares

Ashwini Agarwal, Founder Demeter Advisors

Ashwini Agarwal, founder and partner at Demeter Advisors, on June 7 shared valuable insights on the stock market and analysed the impact of a possible US recession on the IT sector.

In an interview conducted during early trade hours, Agarwal highlighted that the current economic strength in the face of rate increases is “a new territory we are in”, and there can be value found in smaller sectors such as renewables and textiles by observing cyclical trends.

When discussing the impact of a possible US recession on the IT sector, Agarwal acknowledged the long wait for a dip and recession. Large-cap results have been a cause for concern due to fears of AI replacing mundane programming tasks. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the US economic outlook has had a noticeable impact on IT spending. However, Agarwal expressed admiration for the free cash flow capabilities of IT companies, suggesting that the worst may already be priced in. “I believe that if one is willing to look through 2-3 quarters of underperformance in the worst case, the stocks may become a Buy,” he remarked.

Agarwal highlighted that the manufacturing sector, which has faced margin pressures due to high energy and transport costs, is expected to reverse its fortunes with normalizing costs and is currently showing favourable risk-reward prospects. As a result, related sectors, such as automobiles and pharmaceuticals, are viewed positively. “The Indian market is always happy to see the earnings growth and earnings revision,” he said.

Agarwal pointed to the rising demand for commercial vehicles, cars, and two-wheelers as indicators of positive market sentiment. He emphasised that the Indian market values earnings growth and revision, making these sectors attractive investment options.

Speaking about potential changes in the headline index, Agarwal acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation. He noted the strong rally that occurred from the end of March and the possibility of a pullback, especially considering the significant foreign inflow in May. However, he also highlighted the favourable earnings season and positive trading volumes, indicating ongoing positive momentum. He emphasized the importance of considering short-term factors and the need for the Federal Reserve to take further action to address any potential slowdown.

While refraining from sharing specific stock names, Agarwal discussed a framework for identifying opportunities in the broader market. He emphasized the cyclical nature of markets and earnings, suggesting that companies experiencing cyclical lows may present favourable entry points for investors. By analyzing long-term medians and considering both profit margins and variations, investors can identify companies where both factors have bottomed out. Agarwal also stressed the importance of strong management and a healthy balance sheet with low stress as crucial factors to consider.

Agarwal identified two smaller sectors with potential opportunities. In the renewables sector, he highlighted the changes in wind projects and the global focus on renewable energy. With India's commitments toward green energy, this sector presents a promising opportunity. Additionally, Agarwal mentioned the textiles sector, which has experienced margin compressions and rising energy and transport costs. However, he noted that no slowdown was seen in demand patterns during the Q4 results in the US. The sector may have experienced a slowdown ahead of time, corrected inventories, and is now witnessing restocking demand. Agarwal suggested that as stock valuations become reasonable due to corrections, opportunities may arise in these sectors.

Agarwal pointed out that while uncertainties and risks persist, opportunities can be found by considering long-term prospects, cyclical trends, and sector-specific dynamics. The IT sector, despite concerns about AI and the US economy, may present buying opportunities if investors are willing to endure short-term underperformance. The manufacturing sector, particularly automobiles and pharmaceuticals, shows conviction with improving margins and increasing demand. The future direction of the headline index remains unpredictable, but positive earnings momentum and macroeconomic tailwinds provide support.

Agarwal's framework for identifying broader market opportunities focuses on companies with cyclical lows and strong long-term management. Smaller sectors, such as renewables and textiles, offer prospects driven by industry-specific dynamics. As valuations become reasonable, investors should keep an eye on potential opportunities in these sectors.