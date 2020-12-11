DAILY VOICE | Valuations are expensive, make sense to wait for a dip to buy: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

The index is expensive relative to where the fundamentals are today. For retail investors, it probably is not the best time to be buying it now, Nikhil Kamath, who's a co-Founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

Q) A volatile year is coming to an end but investors will be happy as the portfolio which were in deep red say back in March or April has now recovered and are profitable. How are you viewing markets at current levels? Time to put in money or book profits?

A) I think the ferocity of the rally has been significant. We get why some businesses are doing well and others are not performing as well. But, to gauge whether the businesses which have done well have made up for the ones performing badly is very hard to call.

A lot of the current consumption is on the back of pent-up demand. And once this pent up demand is through, I think it'll be interesting to watch in the March quarter, what actually happens with NPA, what happens after this short burst is over.

Focusing on the inherent economy and fundamentals might be a better metric to gauge what the market should be trading at.

Because at a 36, 37 price multiple the index is three standard deviations away from the mean, it's probably the most expensive we have seen it in over a decade or two.

So, the index is expensive relative to where the fundamentals are today. And, if I were to be recommending a decision to retail investors that probably not the best time to be buying it now.

If you wait, these things are cyclical and there are corrections periodically. You should be able to get it at a more reasonable valuation, if one were to wait, I think.

Q) What is your call on a recent marathon run from FIIs in November. Do you think the love for Indian markets will continue?

A) It looks like it will continue. We’re seeing a lot of talk about how businesses are moving even from China to India in terms of securing supply chains etc.

How long it will continue will be determined by how much the government does in shoring up infra and kind of like making us more competitive amongst the peer countries in the region.

I hope it continues. There is definitely an appetite for emerging markets across the world today and more so for India, if not for any other reason people perceive the scale of the economy is correlated to the population of the country. And, I think a lot of interest is there around that.