Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath sees overvaluation in markets; True Beacon II exposure hedged via debt

Kamath started equity trading at the age of 17. He co-founded Kamath Associates at the age of 19 to manage High Net Worth Individual portfolios in the public market space, before going on to co-found Zerodha with his brother Nithin in 2010.

In August 2019, Kamath co-founded True Beacon to bring his fund management experience to a global group of Ultra High Net Worth strategic investors.

Kamath said True Beacon II gives conservative investors an opportunity to acquire a greater return on their investment than what FDs offer, while also being an equally safe investment.

Edited excerpts:-

A) In essence, True Beacon II can be looked at as an alternative for those HNIs and UHNIs who are more conservative in nature. However, given the fact that markets are at an all-time high, True Beacon II opens an appetising avenue for conservative investors to allocate capital to the fund.

Evidently, historical trends suggest that overvalued markets are often followed by periods of volatility, and True Beacon II is adequately poised to protect our clients’ investments by using tax-free bonds and similar assets, if such a thing were to occur soon.

Therefore, presently True Beacon II can be seen as a sturdy safety net for the post record-high period.

A) In India, currently, the majority of conservative HNIs and UHNIs invest in FDs. Our fund-raising strategy is to position ourselves as a promising alternative to these investors.

This is attributed to the strategy of True Beacon II, which has a 55%, 45%, split in equity and debt respectively. The debt side of the fund allows us to better weather the shocks in the market and offer our clients relatively constant high returns, thereby making it extremely attractive to HNIs and UHNIs.

Another thing to consider would be that, generally, FDs tend to give a return rate that is lower than inflation rates, and, therefore, it would be much more beneficial for HNIs and UHNIs to invest in True Beacon II.