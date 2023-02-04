English
    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    Daily Voice | Largecap IT company valuations more reasonable than some midcap names, says Vinit Sambre of DSP Mutual Fund

    IT companies' results have generally met or exceeded expectations, as they have been successful in preserving margins.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 04, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

    "We maintain a positive outlook on banks due to their improving performance, including higher credit growth, stable NIMs, low credit costs, and better return on assets," Vinit Sambre, Head of Equities at DSP Mutual Fund, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    Banks are often considered a reflection of overall economic growth, so they should benefit in an economic recovery scenario, he believes.

    Large-cap IT companies' valuations are more reasonable than some mid-cap names, making it a good opportunity to invest with a long-term perspective, says Sambre, who specialises in the small- and mid-cap space and has over 16 years of relevant work experience.

    What are the two key risk factors now as expressed by you in the annual note?