DAILY VOICE: How to pick the right stock? We invest in growing companies with RoE of over 17%: Anupam Singhi of O'Neil Capital Management

Anupam Singhi, CEO, O'Neil Capital Management India, said that our investment methodology involves the idea of investing in growing companies with an RoE of over 17%. There is a lot of screening done both fundamentally and technically.

Singhi joined William O'Neil India in May 2013. He has single-handedly formulated and executed the company’s India strategy and leading the team towards making the India division a Centre of Excellence for all the William O'Neil companies, thus bringing in high-quality assets to India.

In an interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand, Singhi said that for picking stocks we have a threshold market cap of Rs 750 crore and an average trading value of Rs 1 crore. We do not discriminate stocks between large and smallcap stocks.

Q) Market hit a fresh record high in H12021 and the momentum continued at the starting of H22021 as well. What is driving markets – is it FOMO, TINA, or plain liquidity?

A) It’s a blend of all three that is currently driving the markets. The rate of recovery in corporate earnings and liquidity flow are the key drivers that fuel this rally.

Having said that, we cannot ignore the fact that TINA is also a factor working here. From global investors’ perspective, there exist very few alternatives to India, and within India also, alternatives to equities are very few.

These factors are acting as a strong tailwind for the market’s surge. Especially, the broader market is significantly outperforming the major indices.

During the last three months, Nifty Midcap and Small cap have risen ~17% and 27%, respectively, as against Nifty’s gain of 9%. However, we will take what the market gives us instead of trying to predict the future scenario.

We will follow our rule-based system, which helps us make investment decisions that are free from biases with proper risk management in place.

Following our CANSLIM methodology, we would like to bet on the stocks that have consistent sales and earnings growth, high return on equity, and rising institutional sponsorship.

Q) Retail investors gulped down Zomato IPO in the first 1-2 hours of opening -- a record of some sorts despite knowing what they are getting into. What is driving the optimism there? We saw record anchor investors, as well as MFs, subscribing to the issue? Is it like a Gold mine which investors will miss in case they don’t get an allotment?

A) Zomato has consistently gained market share over the last few years to become the leading player in its segment. Currently, the company is operating in a duopoly in the food delivery space in India.

The company has been growing faster than the industry in terms of GOV growth. Also, low penetration of food services and increasing reach of the internet and smartphone in India should work in favor of the company.

It saw record anchor investors, as well as MFs, subscribing to the issue. In case retail investors don’t get the allotment, we, at William O’Neil, have a set of rules to take entry into a newly listed company.

We usually advise investors not to buy a company’s shares on the day or during the week of its listing. For IPO stocks, there is no history of price-volume action, so it is difficult to gauge the top.

When it comes to investing in IPO stocks, new issues don't play by the usual rules. We advise looking for a base formation after a listing.

Firstly, there should be a massive gain as the stock goes public and before it runs down after hitting resistance. A classic IPO base is a short and shallow area of consolidation that occurs right after a company’s IPO. Let us look at the example of Easy Trip Planners below.

Q) Apart from Zomato many tech-based platforms might be hitting D-Street in H2 namely PayTM, Policy Bazaar, etc. among others. What is your view on them? Will they turn out to be the next wealth creators?

A) There is a lot of optimism surrounding the entry of PayTM and Policy Bazar into the listed space, with a change in consumer behavior and business models.

They are new-age businesses and hold huge growth potential. These companies are driven by cutting-edge technology and are powered by artificial intelligence.

They are also disruptive businesses to a certain extent. These companies adapt to the rate of change in business needs and customer preferences to deliver seamlessly across product categories.

The scope of reach through a digital medium has gone exponentially higher with a rise in internet/mobile penetration. This is a huge plus for these companies.

However, adapting to constant changes in the tech space and reaching scale will be the key amid huge competition that will ensure only leaders and best-managed companies shall sail through very strongly.