D-Street Buzz: PSU banks extend gains, ITC jumps 2%; RIL most active

Bulls have once again made a comeback in the afternoon trade on March 19 as Nifty50 added 57 points, trading at 11,519 whereas Sensex gained 231 points, trading at 38,326.

At 1445 hours, Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Bank of India that jumped over 6 percent followed by Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and Syndicate Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing led by ONGC that jumped 2 percent followed by Reliance Industries, HPCL and GAIL India.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers are ITC that added 2 percent followed by Tata Global Beverage, Jubilant Food and Colgate Palmolive.

Nifty midcap is also trading in the green led by Aditya Birla Capital, Oil India Limited, Shree Cements, Siemens and NMDC.

The top Nifty gainers included Bharti Infratel, ONGC, NTPC, ITC and HCL Tech while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Just Dial, PNB and HDFC Bank.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Future Lifestyle, Power Finance Corporation, PVR, Karnataka Bank and REC have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 920 stocks advancing and 821 declining while 348 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,307 stocks advanced, 1,302 declined and 182 remained unchanged.

