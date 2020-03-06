App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 500 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; YES Bank crashes 82%, metals melt

NSE in its circular said that no Future and Options contracts shall be available in the Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivative segment from May 29, 2020 onwards.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian equity market has been beaten black and blue after Sensex and Nifty touched their lowest levels of 2020 as banking stocks got hammered after the Reserve Bank of India placed YES Bank under a moratorium and took over its board.

Sensex is down 1,203.18 points or 3.13 percent at 37267.43, and the Nifty shed 367.10 points and is trading at 10901.90.

Banking stocks came under pressure after the sell-off in the Yes Bank as RBI superseded the bank's board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.

Close

Major global brokerages also remained bearish on the Yes Bank stock post the RBI action.

related news

National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its circular said that no Future and Options contracts shall be available in the Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivative segment from May 29, 2020 onwards.

JP Morgan is underweight on YES Bank and has cut target to Re 1 while UBS has maintained a sell call with target at Rs 20 per share. Macquarie has an underperform call on the stock with target at Rs 25 per share.

Coronavirus fear which has worsened beyond China has stoked fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown. The metal index cracked over 4 percent dragged by Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Welspun Corp and NALCO.


Shares of State Bank of India fell over 6 percent amid buzz that it may acquire controlling stake in YES Bank, along with Life Insurance Corporation. Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 420 per share. It believes that SBI is the best proxy to invest in the corporate NPL recovery theme as it offers the best risk-reward.




India VIX zoomed 14.80 percent and was trading at 26.69 level.

Apart from YES Bank, the top losers included Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks included State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

524 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including YES Bank, Allahabad Bank, SpiceJet, Piramal Enterprises, PNB Housing, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, LIC Housing, Andhra Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Graphite India, Concor, BHEL, Kalpataru Power, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, NBCC, Adani Ports, Tata Chemicals and ONGC among others.

About 222 shares have advanced, 1703 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.