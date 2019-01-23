D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; Zee Entertainment jumps 3%, Sun Pharma most active

Sensex and the Nifty has managed to stay in the green in this Wednesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 19 points, trading at 10,942 while the Sensex added 45 points and was trading at 36,490.

At 12:30 hrs, Nifty Media continued to outperform, up over 2 percent led by Zee Entertainment and TV18 Broadcast which jumped 3 percent each followed by Hathway Cable, Network18 and Sun TV Network which added 2 percent each.

FMCG stocks were also buzzing with gains from Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive and Jubilant Foodworks.

From the pharma space, the top gainers were Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Cipla.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever while the top losers included Adani Ports, Infosys, Power Grid, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, ICICI Prudential, Yes Bank and Mindtree.

Reliance ETF Gold BeES, Kilitch Drugs, Odisha Cement, Dhunseri Ventures and Wipro have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

94 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ANG Industries, Castex Technologies, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Dena Bank, Manali Petrochemicals, Mcleod Russel, Mercator, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Orchid Pharma, Rolta India, Unitech, Ujaas Energy and Wanbury among others.

On the other hand, over 100 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the BSE including names like Tainwala Chemicals, Godawari Power, Prabhat Dairy, Punj Lloyd, Rolta India, Andhra Cements, Kirloskar Oil, Control Print, Indo Count Industries, Jindal Stainless, Dilip Buildcon, Force Motors, Oil India and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 853 stocks advancing and 768 declining while 435 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1152 stocks advanced, 1109 declined and 114 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.