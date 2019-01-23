D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by JSW Steel; Hathway Cable jumps 2%, ICICI Prudential tanks

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to stay in the green in this Wednesday morning session with the Nifty50 up 11 points, trading at 10,934 while the Sensex added 14 points and was trading at 36,459.

At 9:30 hrs, Nifty Media was the outperforming sector, up over a percent led by Hathway Cable which jumped 2 percent followed by DEN Networks, Network18, Sun TV Network, TV18, Zee Entertainment and Zee Media.

Metal stocks were also up led by JSW Steel which gained 2 percent followed by JSPL, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

FMCG stocks were also buzzing with gains from GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Jubilant Foodworks.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Vedanta while the top losers included Infosys, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Mindtree, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and ICICI Prudential.

Reliance ETF Gold BeES, Kilitch Drugs and Wipro have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

62 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ANG Industries, Castex Technologies, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Manali Petrochemicals, Mcleod Russel, Mercator, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Orchid Pharma, Rolta India, Unitech, Ujaas Energy and Wanbury among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 844 stocks advancing and 658 declining while 534 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 822 stocks advanced, 536 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.