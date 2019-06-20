D-Street Buzz: ADAG stocks surge, YES Bank spikes 11%, PSU banks gain

Dalal Street is witnessing some handsome gains in this afternoon session with Nifty jumping 141 points and is trading at 11,832 while the Sensex zoomed 498 points and is trading at 39,610 level.

Nifty PSU Bank jumped close to 3 percent led by Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank which spiked over 4 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PNB and State Bank of India.

Pharma stocks continue to buzz led by Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Lupin.

From the Nifty Infra space, the top gainers are BHEL, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, CG Power, IRB Infra, L&T, NBCC, Vodafone Idea and Voltas.

ADAG stocks surged in late trade - Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, Reliance Capital and Reliance Naval.

Jet Airways surged ahead of NCLT order insolvency plea while YES Bank showed smart recovery after falling to double-digit for first time in last five years on June 20, largely may be because of short covering.

India VIX is down 5.16 percent and is trading at 13.97 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and L&T while the top losers are UPL, Adani Ports, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, UPL and ICICI Bank.

Godrej Properties, Titan Company and Bajaj Finserv have hit 52-week high on the BSE.

536 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Opto Circuits, Kwality, JP Associates, Reliance Home Finance, SREI Infra, HCL Infosystems, HEG, HDIL, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Eros Media, Punj Lloyd, Mcleod Russel, Reliance Communications, IRB Infra, Wockhardt, Emami, Zee Media, TV Today, Dolphin Offshore and Alembic Pharma among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1104 stocks advancing and 667 declined while 322 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1503 stocks advanced, 1021 declined and 144 remained unchanged.